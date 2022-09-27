Kamari Bonds’ biography: age, height, net worth, twentysomethings

Kamari Bonds is a reality TV star, model, entrepreneur, and social media celebrity from the United States of America. He gained prominence when he appeared in the American Netflix reality series Twentysomethings: Austin. He appeared in season one of the dating show alongside other actors such as Kamari Bonds, Bruce Stephenson, and Michael Fractor.

Kamari Bonds currently resides in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States. He is a successful model and has been a brand ambassador for Marilyn's Agency since 2020. He often shares his modelling shots and lifestyle photos on his social media platforms. The American star also loves to play football and basketball with friends during his free time.

Profile summary

Full name Kamari Bonds Nickname KB Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1998 Age 24 years (as of October 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Greensboro, North Carolina, United States Current residence Greensboro, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Scott W Bonds Mother Natarsha Moore Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Northern Guilford High School College East Carolina University Profession Reality TV star, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $200k Instagram @iamkamaribonds

Kamari Bonds’ bio

The TV personality was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States. His mother is Natarsha Moore, while his father is Scott W Bonds. Kamari's father is a finance manager and the CEO of Bondseye Apparel clothing line. He was raised alongside his brother named, Scotty Bonds.

Where did Kamari Bonds go to high school?

The American model attended Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States. He used to play football during his high school years. Afterwards, the TV personality enrolled at East Carolina University in North Carolina, United States. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.

What is Kamari Bonds’ age?

The American model is 24 years as of October 2022. When is Kamari Bonds’ birthday? He was born on 20 March 1998. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Kamari doing now?

He is a model, entrepreneur, TV personality and social media celebrity. In 2021, he appeared in the American Netflix reality series Twentysomethings: Austin. Kamari appeared on the show alongside Abbey Humphreys, Raquel Roxy Daniels, Natalie Cabo, and Bruce Stephenson, among many others. In the TV show, he coupled with Raquel Roxy Daniels.

Is Kamari still modelling?

Yes, the American TV personality is still modelling. According to his LinkedIn bio, he works with various modelling agencies What agency is Kamari Bonds signed to? The American model is currently signed with Marilyn's Agency. He joined the Greensboro-based agency in November 2020.

He is also famous for sharing fashion and lifestyle pictures on Instagram. The social media personality has acquired a significant fan following of over 95 thousand followers at the time of writing. He created his Twitter account on December 2011.

What is Kamari Bonds’ net worth?

According to Factynews, Kamari from Twentysomethings: Austin has an alleged net worth of $200 thousand. However, this source is not verified hence the information is unreliable. His primary source of income is paid promotions as a brand ambassador. He also earns a decent amount of money from his business ventures.

How tall is Kamari Bonds?

The American TV personality stands at the height of 6 feet 3 inches (190 centimetres). He weighs approximately 171 pounds (78 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kamari Bonds

What is Kamari doing now? The Twentysomethings: Austin’s cast member is a model and entrepreneur. Where did Kamari Bonds go to high school? He attended Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States. How old is Kamari from Twentysomethings? The model is 24 years as of 2022. What is Kamari Bonds’ height? He stands at 6 feet 3 inches (190 centimetres). What is Kamari Bonds’ college? The American TV personality graduated from East Carolina University in North Carolina, the United States, in 2020. What agency is Kamari Bonds signed to? He is currently signed with Marilyn’s Agency. What is Kamari Bonds’ net worth? The model has an alleged net worth of $200 thousand.

