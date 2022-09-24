Abbey Humphreys’ biography: age, birthday, Twentysomethings

Who is Abbey Humphreys? She is a reality TV actress, TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. She first rose to stardom by appearing in the American Netflix reality series Twentysomethings: Austin. The television personality appeared in season one of the TV show alongside famous actors such as Raquel Daniels, Bruce Stephenson, Natalie Cabo, and Isha Punja.

Photo: @abbey.freeze on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Abbey from Twentysomethings now? The reality TV actress currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States. Her hobbies include travelling and skiing. She commands a huge following on Instagram and TikTok. The internet sensation is bilingual and can speak English and Spanish fluently.

Profile summary

Full name Abbey Humphreys Gender Female Date of birth 18 June 1995 Age 27 years (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Diego, California, United States of America Current residence Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 32-22-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-55-83 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour: Blue Father Troy Humphreys Mother Michelle Humphreys Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University The University of San Diego Profession Reality TV actress, TikToker, social media influencer Net worth $600k Instagram @abbey.freeze TikTok @abbey.freeze

Abbey Humphreys’ bio

Where is Abbey from Twentysomethings from? The reality TV actress hails from San Diego, California, United States of America. Her mother is Michelle Humphreys, while her father is Troy Humphreys. She was raised alongside her brother and sister, Josh and Annie Humphreys.

The TikTok star is an American national, and her ethnicity is white. She identifies herself as a bise*ual woman. She attended The University of San Diego in California, United States.

What is Abbey Humphrey’s age?

The Netflix reality television actress is 27 years as of 2022. When is Abbey Humphreys' birthday? She was born on 18 June 1995. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career highlights

She is a renowned reality TV actress, TikTok star, and social media star. Abbey made her onscreen debut in the film industry in 2021 when she appeared in the American Netflix reality series Twentysomethings: Austin. She appeared in the show among other famous actors such as Raquel Daniels, Isha Punja, and Bruce Stephenson.

The story revolves around 8 youngsters who live together and share their experiences as they search for love. The actress was among the eight actors who appeared in the first season of the American dating show. In the Netflix series, she coupled with Kamari Bonds.

She is famous for sharing fashion and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, where she has acquired a significant fan following of over 74 thousand followers. She also uses her account to promote swimsuit products.

The reality TV actress is also on TikTok, where she shares makeup and lifestyle videos. The account has amassed 158 thousand followers and 7.5 million likes at the time of writing.

What is Abbey Humphreys’ net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $600k. However, this source is not verified; hence the information is unreliable. She makes an income from her content creation career, especially paid promotions.

Personal life

The American reality TV actress is currently not dating anyone. However, she was in a relationship but parted ways with her ex in 2021. Abbey Humphreys' ex-husband was an Italian native, but his name is unknown to the public.

The duo met in high school. Abbey Humphreys' marriage with her Italian husband lasted for about six years.

What is Abbey Humphreys’ height?

The internet sensation stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). She weighs approximately 108 pounds (49 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 32-22-33 (81-55-83 centimetres).

Fast facts about Abbey Humphreys

Who is Abbey Humphreys? She is an American reality TV actress, TikTok star and social media influencer known for appearing in Twentysomethings: Austin reality TV series. What is Abbey Humphreys' age? The American internet sensation is 27 years as of 2022. She was born on 18 June 1995. Where is Abbey from Twentysomethings from? She was born in San Diego, California, United States of America. What is Abbey Humphreys' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Who is Abbey Humphrey’s ex-husband? The reality TV actress was previously married to an Italian schoolmate, whom she has not revealed his identity. What is Abbey Humphreys’ height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 3 inches, equivalent to 160 centimetres. What is Abbey Humphreys’ net worth? The American social media sensation has an alleged net worth of $600k.

Abbey Humphreys is a reality TV actress, TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. She came into the limelight when she appeared in the 2021 Netflix series, Twentysomethings: Austin.

