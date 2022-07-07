Isha Punja’s biography: age, height, birthday, ethnicity, net worth

Isha Punja is an American actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and social media star. She is best known for appearing in the American Netflix reality series Twentysomethings: Austin. The television personality appeared in season one of the TV show alongside famous actors such as Michael Fractor, Bruce Stephenson, and Kamari Bonds.

Who is Isha Punja? She is a successful fashion designer and founder of Hut Mentality, a clothing brand. She makes unique handmade clothes to her clients.

Profile summary

Full name Isha Punja Gender Female Date of birth 27 May 1997 Isha Punja’s age 25 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Irvine, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-86 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Northwood High School, Irvine, United States University University of California, Berkeley Profession Actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer, social media star Net worth $2 million- $3 million Instagram @ isha_punja

Isha Punja’s bio

She hails from Irvine, California, the United States of America. What is Isha Punja’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Additionally, she grew up in a Christian family, and her sexuality is straight.

Isha Punja’s nationality is American. The Netflix reality television actress is not the only child in her family. She has a sister named Ilina Punja.

How old is Isha from Twentysomethings?

Her age is 25 years as of July 2022. The reality television actress was born in 1997. When is Isha Punja’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 27 May, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

Which high school did Isha Punja attend? She graduated from Northwood High School in Irvine, the United States of America. In 2015, she enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. She graduated from the faculty in 2020.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she also enrolled at The University of Sydney Business School in 2018. There she enrolled in a Business course in Digital Marketing.

Career highlights

She is a renowned businesswoman, reality TV actress, and social media personality. Before attaining fame, she used to work as a brand representative at Hollister Co. She worked there from May 2015 to August 2015.

The social media personality has also been working as a freelance writer at FAM for about one year and seven months, starting from January 2021.

Besides being a content creator, Punja is a creative director, and she is the founder of Hut Mentality clothing brand. Isha Punja’s clothing line offers hand-tailored clothing outfits. Her company is located in Gujarat, India.

She has a verified Instagram account, where she mostly shares her modelling shots. At the time of writing, the social media personality has a substantial fan base of over 151 thousand followers.

Punja was featured in the 2021 reality TV Netflix show, Twentysomethings: Austin. She was among the eight actors who appeared in the first season of the American dating show. In the Netflix series, she coupled with comedian Michael Fractor.

What is Isha Punja’s net worth?

Isha from Twentysomethings has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. However, this information is not verified and is, therefore, unreliable.

Is Isha still dating Michael?

Are Isha and Michael from Twentysomethings together? It is not clear whether the duo is dating. However, Isha and Michael frequently post pictures having a good time together, and it seems they are close. Many assume they are dating because Michael refers to her as his girlfriend in some of his posts.

What is Isha Punja’s height?

The young entrepreneur is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 163 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 32-26-34 (81-66-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Isha Punja

Where is Isha Punja now? She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. What nationality is Isha? The renowned reality television actress is of American nationality. What is Isha Punja’s height? She stands is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. How old is Isha from Twentysomethings? She is 25 years old as of July 2022. What is Isha Punja’s high school? She attended Northwood High School, located in Irvine, United States. What is Isha Punja’s ethnicity? The young entrepreneur is of mixed ethnicity. Does Isha Punja have an Instagram? She is active on Instagram and has more than 151 thousand followers on the platform.

Isha Punja is a young and successful entrepreneur, actress, fashion designer, and social media star. She came into the limelight when she appeared in the 2021 Netflix series, Twentysomethings: Austin.

