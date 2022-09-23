Jasmine Page Lawrence’s biography: who is Martin Lawrence’s daughter?

Jasmine Page Lawrence is a rising actress, reality TV star and social media personality from the United States of America. She is famous as the eldest daughter of Martin Lawrence, a prominent American comedian and actor. She is also famous for being the girlfriend of Eric Murphy, the son of the actor and writer Eddie Murphy.

Jasmine Page is a celebrity child who has become famous because of her celebrity father. She is a social media personality with a decent fan following on Instagram. She is also an actress and made her acting debut in 2020 in the TV series Bad Boys for Life alongside her father.

Profile summary

Full name Jasmine Page Lawrence Gender Female Date of birth 15 January 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Martin Lawrence Mother Patricia Southall Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Eric Murphy Education Duke University Profession Actress, reality TV star, social media personality Net worth $300 thousand to $500 thousand Instagram @jasmin_lawrence

Jasmine Page Lawrence’s biography

The rising actress was born and raised in the United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an American national of African-American ancestry. Her parents are Martin Lawrence and Patricia Southall.

Her father is a prominent American actor and comedian known for his roles in different films such as Bad Boys for Life, Big Momma's House and Blue Streak. Her mother is an American actress, philanthropist, spokesperson, and founder of Treasure You. Jasmine’s parents divorced in 1997 when she was only one year old.

Jasmine grew up alongside five half-siblings named Emmitt James Smith IV, Skylar Elizabeth Paige and Elijah Alexander James from her mother’s relationship with Emmitt Smith and Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity from her father’s previous marriage with Shamicka Gibbs.

After completing her high school education, the actress attended Duke University and graduated in 2018. She also attended Speiser Sturges Acting Studio, a drama school in Los Angeles, California.

What is Jasmine Page Lawrence's age?

The rising American actress is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Jasmine Page Lawrence’s birthday? She was born on 15 January 1996. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Jasmine Page Lawrence’s profession

Jasmine is a rising actress, reality TV star and social media personality. She made her first onscreen appearance in 2018 in the reality television series Celebrity Family Feud. However, she made her professional acting debut in Bad Boys for Life in 2020. In the movie, she plays the role of Gorgeous Door Woman alongside her father and Will Smith.

She also appeared in the TV series Family Time in 2020, where she portrayed the character of Angela.

Aside from acting, Jasmine is also a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. Her Instagram account has over 195 thousand followers as of writing. She often shares her lifestyle pictures alongside her family's.

What is Jasmine Page Lawrence's net worth?

Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmine has an alleged net worth of between $300 thousand and $500 thousand. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Who is Jasmine Page Lawrence's boyfriend?

The social media personality is currently in a romantic relationship with Eric Murphy. Her boyfriend is the son of the renowned American comedian, actor, singer, director, writer, and producer Eddie Murphy. He is a writer and voice actor represented by Avalon Entertainment.

Jasmine confirmed her relationship with Erick through an Instagram post on 11 July 2021. She took to her Instagram and posted a photo together with him with a cute birthday message for him as he turned 32 years old.

Jasmine Page Lawrence’s height

Martin Page Lawrence’s daughter is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs around 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jasmine Page Lawrence

Jasmine Page Lawrence is an aspiring actress, reality TV star and social media personality from the United States. She came into the limelight as the daughter of the popular American comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. She appeared in Bad Boys for Life (2020) alongside her father.

