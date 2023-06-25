Dan Bar Shira’s biography: age, occupation, net worth, Inbar Lavi

Dan Bar Shira is a celebrity husband from Israel. He first gained public recognition due to his marriage to Inbar Lavi. His wife is an Israeli actress, singer and model widely known for her roles in various notable television series such as Underemployed, Gang Related, and Prison Break. She is also known for appearing in the Lucifer TV series.

Dan Bar Shira hugging his wife (L) and him posing for a photo in beautiful scenery. Photo: @danbarshira on Instagram (modified by author)

Inbar Lavi’s husband, Dan Bar Shira, came into the spotlight following his romantic relationship with the actress. Dan and Lavi have been married since 13 September 2021. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Profile summary

Full name Dan Bar Shira Gender Male Date of birth 27 December Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Israel Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Israeli Ethnicity Jewish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Inbar Lavi Instagram @danbarshira

Dan Bar Shira’s biography

The celebrity husband was born and raised in Israel but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an Israeli national of Jewish heritage.

What is Dan Bar Shira’s age?

The Israeli personality is estimated to be in his mid-thirties. When is Dan Bar Shira’s birthday? He was born on 27 December. His exact year of birth remains unknown.

Dan Bar Shira’s occupation

Inbar Lavi’s spouse is an operator who works in a green energy company. However, little is known about his profession as he has kept his personal life private. According to his activities on social media, he is passionate about skiing.

Inbar Lavi and Dan Bar Shira’s relationship

The two first met in the sandy Nevada desert at the Burning Man festival in August 2019. The pair dated for two years and eventually exchanged their wedding vows on 13 September 2019. Their bohemian beachside ceremony took place at the Al Hayam in their native Israel.

Lavi is a popular Israeli actress, singer and model. She is famous for starring as Raviva on the 2012 MTV series Underemployed, Vee on Gang Related, and Sheba on Prison Break. She was also cast in the Bravo TV series Imposters and played Eve in the Netflix series Lucifer.

Fast facts about Dan Bar Shira

Who is Dan Bar Shira? He is a celebrity husband who came into the limelight as actress Lavi’s husband. What is Dan Bar Shira's nationality? He is an Israeli national. When is Dan Bar Shira’s birthday? He was born on 27 December. However, his exact year of birth remains unknown. What does Dan Bar Shira do for a living? He is an operator who works at a green energy company. When did Inbar Lavi get married? The famous actress tied the knot with his partner Dan on 13 September 2021. Where does Dan Bar Shira live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, with his wife.

Dan Bar Shira is an Israeli citizen and celebrity husband. He became famous after being romantically involved with Lavi, an Israeli actress, model and singer. The pair has been married since 13 September 2021. They currently live in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

