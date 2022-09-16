Annie Cabello’s biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

Annie Cabello is an actress, model, YouTuber, dancer, and social media influencer from Mexico. She is well known for being a member of the DosogasTeam KIDS. Annie is also known for starring in the Netflix film Anonymously Yours as Anonima/Vale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @anniecabello_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Annie Cabello is a model who is currently signed to Happy Management Mexico and Chapulin Agency. She has appeared in commercials for many brands and music videos, such as Los Polinesios: Gracias.

Profile summary

Full name Annie Natalia Cabello Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Miguel Diaz Mother Natalia Cabello Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College D'Silva Dance Studio Profession Actress, model, dancer, social media influencer

Annie Cabello's biography

The young actress was born in Mexico. Annie Cabello's parents are Miguel Diaz and Natalia Cabello. Her father is an entrepreneur, while her mother is in the entertainment industry. She has a brother named Guillermo Diaz. Annie attended D'Silva Dance Studio, where she acquired dancing skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How old is Annie Cabello?

Annie Cabello's age is 20 years as of 2022. She was born on 19 June 2002. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The celebrity is an actress, model, dancer, and social media influencer. The model is signed to a talent agency called Happy Management Mx and also collaborates with Chapulin Agency.

The model ventured into social media entertainment, collaborating with her friends Rafa, Sebastian, and Sarah to make YouTube videos. They launched the DosogasTeam KIDS YouTube channel, currently known as SquadDron. The channel has 234 thousand subscribers, although they no longer upload videos.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 28 October 2017; as of this writing, it boasts 17 thousand subscribers. She used to upload vlogs, Q&As, and make-up-related videos. However, she has not been active for the past three years.

The actress is also a social media influencer with a significant fan following on different platforms. She shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram, which has 210 thousand followers as of this writing. In addition, her TikTok account has more than 156 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has over seven thousand followers.

Annie Cabello's movies and TV shows

The actress made her acting debut in 2017 when she appeared in the movie La Familia de mi ex. The following are TV shows and films in which the actress has been featured in:

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2022 The Count: Love and Honor 2021 Anonymously Yours Anonima/Vale 2020 La Negociadora Andrea Hernandez 2019 Los Polinesios: Gracias Amiga 3 2018 Como dice el dicho 2017 La Familia de mi ex Annie Natalie

What is Annie Cabello's height?

The Mexican actress stands at 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 106 pounds or 48 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-34 or 84-61-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Annie Cabello

Who is Annie Cabello? She is an actress, model, dancer, and social media influencer. What is Annie Cabello's age? She is 20 years old as of 2022. What nationality is Annie Cabello? The social media influencer is a Mexican national. Who is Annie Cabello's sister? She does not have a sister; instead, she has an older brother called Guillermo. Who is Annie Cabello's boyfriend? The actress is seemingly not in a relationship. How tall is Annie Cabello? Her height is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. Is Annie Cabello related to Camila Cabello? She has no ties to the American actress, singer, and songwriter Camila Cabello.

Annie Cabello is a fast-growing actress and social media entertainer. She is well known for starring in the TV series La Negociadora and the Netflix movie Anonymously Yours.

READ ALSO: Myron Gaine's biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity

Legit.ng recently shared Myron Gaine's biography. He is a fitness trainer, podcaster, and social media influencer. He is widely known for hosting the FreshandFit Podcast.

Myron Gaine graduated with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Northeastern University. For nearly a decade, he worked as an HSI specialist in Miami. Currently, he is in the real estate industry and owns nine properties.

Source: Legit.ng