Ana Valeria Becerril’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend

Ana Valeria Becerril is a well-known Mexican actress, model and social media influencer. She is best recognised for appearing in several movies and TV series such as Control Z, Muerte al verano, and My Girlfriend Is the Revolution. In addition, the actress is a known feminist and has openly championed women's rights on social media.

The actress posing for a photo.

Source: Instagram

Ana Valeria Becerril came into the acting scene in 2016 and, so far, has about 9 acting credits under her belt. She won the Silver Arial award in 2018 for Breakthrough Actress.

Ana Valeria Becerril’s biography

The actress was born on 4 January 1997 in Mexico City, Mexico. She has one sibling, a younger sister called Astrid. They were brought up in a Christian family.

She attended Colegio Madrid for high school education and then took up a course in acting and drama at CasAzul.

Who are Ana Valeria Becerril’s parents?

She was born to Patricia Segura Medina and Jorge Humberto Becerril Enriquez. Both her parents used to be science professors at Tecnologico de Monterrey.

What is Ana Valeria Becerril’s age?

The Mexican model’s age is 25 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

The Mexican actress holding the Silver Arial award for Breakthrough Actress.

Source: Instagram

What is Ana Valeria Becerril’s nationality?

The Control Z actress is a Mexican national.

What is Ana Valeria Becerril’s profession?

She is a model, actress, and social media influencer. The Mexican star has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok, with 920k and 1.6 million followers respectively. The actress is also on Twitter with over 24k followers, and Facebook with almost 80k followers.

She uses her platform to endorse various brands such as YSL Beauty and Salvatore Ferragamo. She is also a thriving model currently represented by Talent On The Road Management.

Ana Valeria Becerril’s movies and TV shows

She made her acting debut at 18 years old, portraying Paula in a short comedy-drama movie entitled Magnifico. Here is a list of her other films and TV series:

Control Z (2020-2022) as Sofia

(2020-2022) as Sofia Las Bravas F.C (2022) as Claudia

(2022) as Claudia My Girlfriend Is the Revolution (2021) as Eva

(2021) as Eva The Days I Lost (2021) as Gina

(2021) as Gina Muerte al verano (2021) as Lucy

(2021) as Lucy Aire de lluvia (2020) as Daniela

(2020) as Daniela April’s Daughter (2017) as Valeria

(2017) as Valeria Camila (2016) as Camila

Besides entertainment, Ana is a vocal campaigner for women's rights. Through her social media pages, she has condemned violence against women.

How much is Ana Valeria Becerril worth?

Details of her net worth are unknown, but it is alleged that it ranges between $3 million and $4 million. The Mexican celebrity earns a significant income from acting and modelling.

Who is Ana Valeria Becerril’s boyfriend?

The renowned model has been reportedly dating a guy named Damian Romero for quite some time.

What is Ana Valeria Becerril’s height?

The movie star is 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kg). Her measurements are 32-28-34 inches (81-71-86 cm).

The model donning a white attire.

Source: Instagram

Fast facts about Ana Valeria Becerril

What is Ana Valeria Becerril's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. What is Ana Valeria Becerril's ethnicity? She is Latina. Both her parents are of Latin American descent. How old is Ana Valeria Becerril? She is 25 years old as of 2022. How many languages does Ana Valeria Becerril speak? The actress is bilingual. She speaks both English and Spanish.

Ana Valeria Becerril has a flourishing career as an entertainer. She has a growing number of followers on social media due to her engaging content, and she has a promising future as an actress.

