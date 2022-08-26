Katie Brueckner’s biography: age, height, siblings, husband

Katie Brueckner is a YouTube content creator, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She is well-known for uploading lifestyle vlogs, pranks, and DIY and make-up tutorials.

Katie Brueckner has amassed an extensive fan base on Instagram, where she also promotes her products. She is the co-founder of Jatie Corporation, a brand that deals in jewellery, clothing, and sportswear.

Full name Katie Betzing Brueckner Gender Female Date of birth 10 September 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Michigan, USA Current residence Romeo, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilogram 53 Body measurements in inches 30-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-71-81 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown-green Mother Karen Betzing Father Dough Betzing Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Josh Brueckner School Romeo High Scholl College University of Michigan Profession YouTuber, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $800 thousand YouTube Katie Betzing Instagram @katiebrueckner

She was born on 10 September 1997 in Michigan, United States of America. She is the daughter of Dough (father) and Karen (mother). Her father is a teacher, and her mother works as a soccer coach.

Who are Katie Betzing’s siblings? The social media influencer grew alongside her three siblings, two sisters and one brother. Two of her siblings are Jasmine and Biz Betzing, an actress and YouTuber.

Concerning her education, the American YouTuber attended Romeo High School. What college did Katie Betzing go to? After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of Michigan.

How old is Katie Brueckner?

She is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Katie Brueckner's birthday? The internet sensation celebrates her birthday on the 10th of September. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Katie Betzing famous?

She is a YouTuber and social media influencer. She has always had an interest in fashion since childhood. She launched her first YouTube channel in 2013. However, she became famous after starting to upload hair tips videos, make-up tutorials, DIY, daily routines and lifestyle vlogs. Currently, she has over 1.36 million subscribers.

The social media influencer also has another YouTube channel she co-runs with her husband, Josh. They created it in 2016. They usually upload pranks. Presently, the channel has over 3 million subscribers. They also own another YouTube channel where they upload workout tips. The channel has 218 thousand subscribers.

She is also an Instagram star with over 1.1 million followers. The social media influencer also has a TikTok account. She runs it with her husband. They have amassed an extensive fan base of over 4.4 million followers. They share challenges, lip-syncs, dance videos and other relatable videos.

The internet sensation is also the co-founder of a brand called Jatie Corporation. She co-founded the company with her husband. It deals in jewellery, clothing, and sportswear. They are also the founders of J80FIT and Always Plug. The couple has an Instagram account where they promote their products.

What is Katie Brueckner’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $800 thousand. However, this information is not official. She earns her income from her social media career and the sales of her products. What is Katie Brueckner's salary? The social media influencer has not disclosed any information concerning her salary.

Is Katie Betzing married?

Yes. She is married to Josh Brueckner, an MMA fighter and boxing instructor. The two started dating in 2018. Josh proposed to her on 10 November 2019 after he won a boxing match. The couple exchanged their marital vows on 6 March 2021. The Instagram star shared a post on Instagram expressing how happy she was to get married to her best friend.

Are Josh and Katie Brueckner still married?

Yes, Josh Brueckner and Katie Betzing are still married and usually post their photos together on their respective social media platforms. They are also running all their businesses as a couple.

Is Katie Brueckner pregnant?

No, she is not pregnant. However, before their wedding, she thought she was pregnant, and on 3 March 2021, she uploaded a video on YouTube to clear the rumours. On 19 January 2022, she said in a YouTube video that she is not fully ready to have kids. According to her, she will be ready two to three years from now, but if she gets pregnant by chance, she is ready to take care of it.

How tall is Katie Brueckner?

The Instagram star is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 117 pounds (53kg). Her body measurements are 30-28-32 inches (76-71-81 centimetres).

Katie Brueckner’s fast facts

Katie Brueckner is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is well known for uploading fashion vlogs, DIY tutorials, pranks and other entertaining videos on YouTube. She is married to Josh, a boxing instructor and MMA fighter.

