Tyler Funke’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Tyler Funke is a young American TikTok star and social media influencer who has become famous for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy-related videos on TikTok. He commands a significant fan following on his TikTok account and various social media platforms.

Tyler Funke is a famous social media influencer from the United States. He is a popular personality on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. He has also collaborated with other social media influencers, including Brian Faltyn, Caleb Finn and Punker_irl to create content.

Profile summary

Full name Tyler Funke Gender Male Date of birth 30 August 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Non-believer Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jazmyn Makenna Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $100,000 - $300,000 YouTube TylerFunke TikTok @tylerfunke Twitch @tylerfunke

Tyler Funke’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Pennsylvania, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Tyler Funke?

He is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Tyler Funke's birthday? He was born on 30 August 2001. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Tyler Funke famous?

Tyler is a young TikTok star and social media influencer. He is known for his lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos on TikTok, where he commands a significant following. Currently, he has garnered over 2.3 million followers and almost 177 million likes on his videos.

He has a YouTube channel created on 14 March 2019. The channel contains a few reactions, pranks and challenges. As of this writing, the channel has over 199 thousand subscribers.

He is a popular Instagram personality with over 406 thousand followers. He majorly shares his lifestyle pictures alongside his friends. He is also active , with almost 39 thousand followers.

In addition, Tyler is also a famous streamer who broadcasts his content live on Twitch. He is known for playing various video games such as Fortnite and MultiVersus. As of 2022, his Twitch account has over 52.6 thousand followers.

What is Tyler Funke's net worth?

The social media entertainer’s alleged net worth ranges between $100 thousand and $300 thousand. However, this piece of information is not verified, therefore, not reliable. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Who is Tyler Funke dating?

The TikTok star is currently in a relationship with his fellow TikTok star Jazmyn Makenna. The two frequently make TikTok and YouTube videos together.

How tall is Tyler Funke?

The social media entertainer is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tyler Funke

Who is Tyler Funke? He is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. Where is Tyler Funke from? He was born in Pennsylvania, United States of America. What nationality is Tyler Funke? He is an American national of white ethnicity. What is Tyler Funke's age? The TikTok star is 21 years old as of 2022. He was born on 30 August 2001. What is Tyler Funke's zodiac sign? He is a Virgo. Who is Tyler Funke's girlfriend? She is called Jazmyn Makenna, a popular TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Tyler Funke's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Where does Tyler Funke live? The TikTok star currently resides in Pennsylvania, United States.

Tyler Funke is an American TikTok star and social media influencer who has won many people’s hearts because of his unique and entertaining content. He gained popularity on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy-related videos.

