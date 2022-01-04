Caryn Marjorie's biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend

Caryn Majorie is an American social media personality famous for beauty and fashion vlogs and entertaining videos on TikTok. In addition, she is a multi-talented celebrity capable of singing and dancing. She is also the girlfriend of the renowned young entrepreneur Ishan Goel.

The social media personality takes a picture in her car. Photo: @cutiecaryn

Source: Instagram

Caryn Marjorie started singing and dancing at a young age and later developed an interest in entertainment through social media. Currently, she is an entertainer on various social media platforms. Here is all you need to know about Caryn.

Profile summary

Full name : Caryn Marjorie Jones

: Caryn Marjorie Jones Nickname : Cutiecaryn

: Cutiecaryn Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1 January 2000

: 1 January 2000 Age : 22 years old (as of 2022)

: 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Omaha, Nebraska, USA

: Omaha, Nebraska, USA Current residence : Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian Filipina

: Caucasian Filipina Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’4”

: 5’4” Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 30-24-32

: 30-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres : 76-61-81

: 76-61-81 Shoe size : 5 US

: 5 US Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Ishan Goel

: Ishan Goel Profession : Social media celebrity

: Social media celebrity Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram : @cutiecaryn

: @cutiecaryn TikTok: @cutiecaryn

Caryn Marjorie’s bio

She was born on 1 January 2000 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. Caryn was raised alongside her sister Linnell in her hometown Omaha. Details of her other family members are unknown as she has not disclosed them.

How old is Caryn Marjorie?

Caryn Marjorie’s age is 22 years as of January 2022. The celebrity celebrates her birthday on 1 January annually, and her birth sign is Capricorn.

The YouTuber poses for a picture while enjoying an outdoor moment. Photo: @cutiecaryn

Source: Instagram

What is Caryn Marjorie’s nationality?

She is an American. Furthermore, Caryn Marjorie’s ethnicity is Caucasian-Filipina, as she has Filipino and Polish roots.

What is Caryn Marjorie’s profession?

Caryn is a social media celebrity. She boasts a massive following on Instagram and TikTok. Linnell’s sister is known for posting pictures on Instagram and numerous videos on TikTok about beauty, fashion, makeups, dance and sometimes, song covers.

Additionally, she has a YouTube channel created in August 2013 with 777K subscribers. The channel contains several videos about fashion, beauty, travel, tutorials, and personal lifestyle. Caryn Marjorie’s sister has appeared in some of her makeup videos. She is a creative YouTuber and has won the hearts of many netizens with her content.

Can Caryn Marjorie sing?

Yes, she started singing at a tender age. She has displayed her singing prowess in some of her videos on social media by singing along to some of the popular hits.

The star is also an entrepreneur. She established her clothing company when she was only 14 years old.

Who is Cutiecaryn’s boyfriend?

Caryn is dating Ishan Goel, a successful American entrepreneur and writer. Ishan Goel and Caryn Marjorie have been together since 2019. Even though they are a celebrity couple, they prefer to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

How much is Caryn Marjorie’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. Caryn’s wealth is attributed to her social media career, which has been rewarding.

The TikTok star enjoys a drink at a restaurant. Photo: @cutiecaryn

Source: Instagram

What is Caryn Marjorie’s height and weight?

How tall is Caryn Marjorie? She stands at 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 110 pounds (50 kg). Moreover, her bust, waist and hips are 30-24-32 inches (76-61-81 cm).

Social media presence

Ishan Goel’s girlfriend is popular on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. She has an unverified Twitter account with over 7K followers, and her Instagram account, where she posts lots of her captivating photos, has 120K followers. Additionally, she has amassed over 215K followers on TikTok.

Where does Caryn Marjorie live?

The famous YouTuber resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

Caryn Marjorie is an accomplished entertainer with a massive following on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. She is also the girlfriend of Ishan Goel.

