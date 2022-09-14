Meet Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend: who is Charlotte Sine?

Charlotte Sine is an Instagram star, model and social media influencer from Monaco. She gained prominence for sharing her fashion, lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts significant popularity. She is also known as Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend.

Who is Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend? She is called Charlotte Sine. She is a popular social media influencer and has worked with various notable brands, such as Dior Beauty and Sunday Riley. She is the founder of Sine Creations and Secret Treasure Charms.

Profile summary

Full name Charlotte Sine Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Monaco Current residence Monaco Nationality Monégasque Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Isabelle Father Emmanuel Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Charles Leclerc Education University of Nantes Profession Instagram star, model, social media influencer, businessperson Instagram @charlottesiine

Charlotte Sine’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Monaco by her parents, Emmanueland Isabelle. She is a Monégasque national of white ethnicity. She is multilingual and can speak English, Italian, and French fluently.

Charlotte Sine's father is an entrepreneur and general manager of the entertainment company Société des Bains de Mer. She was raised alongside her sister, Valentine.

She is currently an undergraduate at the University of Nantes, where she is studying architecture.

How old is Charlotte Sine?

The social media entertainer is 23 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 September 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Charlotte Sine do for a living?

Charlotte Sine is an Instagram star, model and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing her fashion, lifestyle and modelling content on Instagram, where she boasts over 670 thousand followers. She also uses the platform to endorse various brands, including Sunday Riley, Freeman T. Porter, APM Monaco, and Rue de Verneuil.

She also has a TikTok account with over 78 thousand followers and 220 thousand likes. She shares comedy, dance and lip-syncs videos. She also markets her merchandise on the page.

Besides being a social media influencer, she is also a businessperson. She runs an online business Sine Creations, where she sells custom art shoes that she designs herself. She is also the CEO and founder of Secret Treasure Charms, a website where she sells hand-assembled jewellery alongside her sister.

Personal life

The influencer is currently in a relationship with Charles Leclerc, a popular Monégasque race car driver. Her boyfriend currently races for Scuderia Ferrari in F1. He won the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

The two reportedly met through their mutual friend, Giada Gianni, Charles Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend and a friend of Charlotte's. They began dating in 2019.

Is Charles Leclerc still with Charlotte?

Yes, the pair has been dating for almost 3 years since 2019. They often appear on each other respective social media platforms.

How tall is Charlotte Sine?

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Charlotte Sine

Charlotte Sine is an Instagram star, model and social media influencer known for sharing her unique and entertaining content on Instagram. She is also recognized as Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend. In addition, she is a businessperson and owns a website where she sells her merchandise.

