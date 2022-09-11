Yung Blasian’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend

Who is Yung Blasian? She is an Instagram sensation and social media influencer from the United States of America. She first rose to stardom for sharing her fashion and lifestyle pictures on Instagram.

Photo: @_yungblasiann on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Yung Blasian’s real name? Her real name is Jonai. She commands a huge following on TikTok and Instagram. Due to her impressive following, she is a social media influencer working with various brands, such as Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Real name Jonai Famous as Yung Blasian Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hayward, California, United States of America Current residence Hayward, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Darren Cunningham III Education University of California Los Angeles, De Anza Community College Profession Instagram star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @_yungblasiann

Yung Blasian’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in the Bay Area, Hayward, California, United States of America. She is an American national of Asian-African-American ancestry. Who are Yung Blasian's parents? Her mother is Chinese and is from Taiwan, while her father is African-American and is from Chicago.

She was raised alongside two younger brothers, one of whom is called Jordan. She is bilingual and can speak English and Mandarin fluently.

After completing her high school studies, she enrolled at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 2021. She also attended De Anza Community College in Cupertino, California. While there, she played basketball.

How old is Yung Blasian?

The social media entertainer is 24 years old as of 2022. When is Yung Blasian's birthday? She was born on 15 September 1998. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Yung Blasian’s profession?

Yung Blasian is a social media influencer. She is famous for sharing fashion and lifestyle pictures on Instagram, where she has acquired a significant fan following with over 1.1 million followers. She also uses the account to promote various brands such as Fashion Nova, Jurllyshe, A&AHairBar, Brown Babe, and Jaydee.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 19 October 2016. The channel mainly contains vlogs, story times, reactions, Q&As, and beauty-related content. At the time of writing, the channel has 65 thousand subscribers.

She is also on TikTok, where she shares lip-syncs, dance, and comedy videos. The account has amassed almost 149 thousand followers and 344 thousand likes at the present. Furthermore, she is also active on Twitter, with 79.4 thousand followers.

Besides being a social media influencer, Yung Blasian is also a businessperson. She is the CEO and founder of Blasian Collection, an online boutique where she sells a variety of clothes, such as dresses, jackets, and outerwear.

What is Yung Blasian’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the social media influencer's alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. However, this source is not verified; therefore, the information is unreliable. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, especially paid partnerships. She also earns a decent amount of money from her boutique business.

Who is Yung Blasian's boyfriend?

The social media entertainer is currently in a romantic relationship with Darren Cunningham, a professional American boxer. The two first met through a mutual friend and have been dating for a year, since 2021. His boyfriend has appeared in her recent YouTube videos.

Who has Yung Blasian dated?

The Instagram star was previously in a relationship with NLE Choppa, a renowned American rapper songwriter and YouTuber. The two started dating in 2020 and broke up in 2021 after dating for less than a year. She also dated NBA YoungBoy, an American rapper, singer and songwriter.

How tall is Yung Blasian?

NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Yung Blasian

Yung Blasian is an American social media influencer. Her outstanding and unique content has earned her a significant following across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok.

