Julien Solomita’s biography: who is Jenna Marbles’ partner?

Julien Solomita is a renowned American content creator, gamer, businessperson, vegan chef and musical artist. He is best known for his YouTube vlogs about food recipes, lifestyle, gaming and other entertaining content. Julien is also known for being the partner of former YouTuber Jenna Marbles.

The social media influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @juliensolomita

Source: Instagram

In 2017, Julien was the finalist in the category Vlogger of the Year at Shorty Awards. The same year, he won Ensemble of the Year alongside Jenna.

Profile summary

Full name : Julien Noah Solomita

: Julien Noah Solomita Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 17 April 1992

: 17 April 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Stanford, California, United States

: Stanford, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’11”

: 5’11” Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds : 176

: 176 Weight in kilograms : 80

: 80 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother : Lisa

: Lisa Father : Fran

: Fran Siblings : 2

: 2 Sister: Roxanne

Roxanne Brother: Marlon

Marlon Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner : Jenna Marbles

: Jenna Marbles College : Chapman University

: Chapman University Profession : YouTuber, entrepreneur, chef, musician, gamer

: YouTuber, entrepreneur, chef, musician, gamer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram : @juliensolomita

: @juliensolomita Youtube : @julien solomita, @julien 2

: @julien solomita, @julien 2 Twitch: @julien

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Julien Solomita’s biography

He was born in Stanford, California, USA, to his parents Lisa and Fran. Julien was brought up in Los Angeles, California, alongside two siblings, an older sister called Roxanne and a younger brother called Marlon.

Julien Solomita’s parents separated when he was young, and later, his mother got involved with his baseball coach Ted. His step-siblings are Josh, Jake and Jessica.

He attended Chapman University in Orange County, California, between 2010 and 2014 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in television and broadcasting journalism. While at the university, he played baseball but opted out of the game due to an injury.

When is Julien Solomita’s birthday?

The renowned Youtuber was born on 17 April 1992. His zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Julien Solomita?

Julien Solomita’s age is 30 years as of 2022.

The YouTuber takes a photo in a desert. Photo: @juliensolomita

Source: Instagram

What is Julien Solomita’s nationality?

The social media personality is an American national.

What does Julien Solomita do?

He is popularly known as a YouTuber. Julien has a self-titled channel created in December 2012, and it has over 2.5 million subscribers. He shares random videos on the platform, including non-gluten food recipes and his daily routine. Occasionally, he features his three pet dogs and fiancée.

The celebrity is a gamer. He has a Twitch channel and runs another YouTube channel known as Julien 2 specifically for streaming games. The channel was created in November 2015 and has more than 490K subscribers.

He also owns an online apparel store.

Before fame, Solomita worked as a bartender at South Bar and Grill restaurant and was a part-time radio employee at CBS radio.

What is Julien Solomita’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Persons, the celebrity’s net worth is approximately $1.5 million. However, the source of information is not verified and, thus, unreliable.

How did Jenna and Julien start dating?

The duo met in 2013 at a bar where Julien worked as a bartender. He noticed Jenna among her friends, and later, he got introduced to her. After that, the two started hanging out together and started dating.

Are Julien Solomita and Jenna Marbles still together?

Jenna Marbles’ absence in her partner’s YouTube videos sparked online speculations that they had broken up. However, the couple is still together.

Is Jenna Marbles married to Julien Solomita?

The couple is not married but is engaged. Jenna Marbles’ boyfriend announced their engagement in April 2021 in a video on his Twitch account.

The YouTuber enjoys a moment with his partner. Photo: @juliensolomita

Source: Instagram

What is the age difference between Jenna and Julien?

Former YouTube sensation Jenna Marbles is approximately 5 years older than her boyfriend. She was born on 15 September 1986.

How tall is Julien Solomita?

Julien Solomita’s height is 5 feet and 11 inches (180 cm), and he weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kg).

Does Julien Solomita have tattoos?

Jenna Marbles’ partner has numerous tattoos on different parts of his body. Some of his tattoo ideas are inspired by his love for gaming and cooking.

Social media presence

His verified Instagram and Twitch accounts have 1.1 million followers and 688 thousand followers, respectively. In addition, his TikTok account has over 124 thousand followers.

Fast facts about Julien Solomita

He has celiac disease and thus does not eat gluten-containing foods.

He loves pet dogs and currently owns three, namely, Kermit, Peach and Bunny.

He is trained in Jiu Jitsu, a Brazilian martial art.

He is a musician and has an album entitled Nightmare Fuel .

. He is a fitness enthusiast.

His gaming is sponsored by Asus.

Solomita is a charitable person. One of the most recent causes he helped raise money for is relief for people of Ukraine.

Julien Solomita is a social media influencer with immense success on various social media platforms. His entertaining content has helped him gain a lot of followers on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch.

READ ALSO: Hunter Rowland’s biography: age, height, birthday, siblings

Legit.ng recently published an article about Hunter Rowland. He is a young American social media influencer and YouTuber known for his live streams on YouNow.

He was introduced to the live broadcasting app YouNow by his brother in 2015. He became famous after posting a viral video on the app. He is also on TikTok and YouTube, where he regularly uploads entertaining content.

Source: Legit.ng