Mignon Von’s biography: age, siblings, husband, net worth

Mignon Von is a prominent American actress, producer and writer known for starring in Tyler Perry’s Sistas as Daniella. She has been acting since 2015 and has also appeared in 42 Seconds and The Hidden Toll.

Besides acting, Mignon Von Baker is a social media personality with a considerable fan following on Instagram. She occasionally shares her lifestyle pictures on the platform, which have attracted many people’s attention.

Profile summary

Full name Mignon Von Baker Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Washington DC, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 33-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 84-66-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Georgia State University, Pepperdine University Profession Actress, writer, producer Net worth $2 million Instagram @mignon_fof Twitter @MinnieV23

Mignon Von’s biography

She was born in Washington, DC, USA. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, pursuing her acting career. The actress is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Who are Mignon Von’s siblings? She has a younger sister who occasionally appears in her Instagram pictures.

She attended Georgia State University between 2008 and 2009. Later, she joined Pepperdine University and graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s in film, cinema, and video studies.

How old is Mignon Von?

Mignon Von’s age is 32 years as of 2022. She was born on 23 February 1990. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What shows did Mignon Von play in?

She began her acting profession in 2016, appearing in the short movie The Hidden Toll as Kelsey. The actress now has seven acting credits. Here are her movies and TV shows:

Waiting for Monday (2019) as Tamara

(2019) as Tamara 42 Seconds (2018) as Mara

(2018) as Mara Villa Pacific (2018) as FCC Proctor

(2018) as FCC Proctor Sistas (2019-2022) as Daniella

(2019-2022) as Daniella Furthest From (2020) as Robin

(2020) as Robin C U Later Tuesday (2018) as Best Friend

(2018) as Best Friend The Hidden Toll (2016) as Kelsey

What is Mignon Von’s net worth?

According to Networth & Salary, the famous personality’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million. However, the information is unreliable since the source is not verified. Her successful acting career is her primary source of income.

How did Mignon Von lose weight?

She commenced her weight loss journey in 2015 when she weighed 275 pounds (125 kilograms). The actress started by changing her eating habit, opting for healthier foods such as vegetables and proteins instead of fatty and carbohydrate-filled foods.

She also hit the gym with the help of a personal trainer. As a result, she lost 120 pounds (54 kilograms) and currently weighs approximately 155 pounds (70 kilograms).

She stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall, and her body measurements are 33-26-38 inches (84-66-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Mignon Von

What is Mignon Von’s real name? Her real name is Mignon Von Baker. When is Mignon Von’s birthday? She was born on 23 February 1990 and is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Mignon Von’s nationality? She is an American national. What does Mignon Von do for a living? She is an actress, writer, and producer. What is Mignon Von’s height? Her height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. Who is Mignon Von’s husband? She has not tied the knot and is seemingly not dating anyone. How much is Mignon Von worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

Mignon Von Baker's acting career has gradually grown since entering the entertainment industry. She is also a film producer, writer, and social media personality.

