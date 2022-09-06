Brianna Ruffalo’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Brianna Ruffalo is a professional broadcast journalist from the United States of America. She currently works as a weather forecaster and reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles. Previously, she worked at ABC30, a sister station based in Los Angeles.

Brianna Ruffalo is a professional American journalist. She worked as an Emmy-nominated Special Projects producer at KTLA in Los Angeles. She is currently a meteorologist at ABC7.

Profile summary

Real name Brianna Nicole Ruffalo Gender Female Date of birth 10 May 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles County, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-86 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Will Carr Education California State University, Northridge, Mississippi State University Profession Journalist Net worth $1 million – $5 million Instagram @abc7briannaruffalo Twitter @ABC7BriannaR Facebook @Brianna Ruffalo

Brianna Ruffalo's biography

The prominent journalist was born in Los Angeles County, California, United States of America. Her father worked as a patrol officer in the Los Angeles Police Department (LPDP).

She was raised alongside her brother Edward Ruffalo in Southern California's Santa Clarita Valley. Her brother works as a firefighter at Pasadena Fire Department. Brianna is an American national of Italian-Greek heritage.

After completing high school studies, she progressed to California State University in Northridge, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. She later enrolled at Mississippi State University, where she studied meteorology.

How old is Brianna Ruffalo?

The American-based journalist is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 1991. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Brianna Ruffalo’s profession

Brianna Ruffalo is a renowned professional broadcast journalist working as a weather forecaster and reporter at ABC7 in Los Angeles. She has worked in the station since 2019. She previously worked as a reporter for ABC30, which is ABC7's sister, in Fresno, California, for two years. While there, she covered investigative, money, and health topics.

Prior to that, she served as an Associate Producer at KTLA. She also co-produced shows for Tribune Broadcasting in 2016, including their first documentary in Missouri, where she covered the life of former United States soldiers who survive the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as quadruple amputees.

What is Brianna Ruffalo's net worth?

The professional journalist’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Brianna Ruffalo's salary is estimated to be between $20 thousand and $100 thousand. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her thriving journalism career.

Is Brianna Ruffalo married?

The American meteorologist is not married. However, she is presently in a romantic relationship with her fellow ABC7 journalist, Will Carr. The two began dating in early 2019.

How tall is Brianna Ruffalo?

The Los Angeles ABC7 meteorologist is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Furthermore, Brianna Ruffalo's measurements are 33-25-34 inches (84-64-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Brianna Ruffalo

Who is Brianna Ruffalo? She is an American journalist who works as a weather forecaster and reporter at ABC7 in Los Angeles. Where is Brianna Ruffalo from? She was born in Los Angeles County, California, United States. What nationality is Brianna Ruffalo? She is an American national. What is Brianna Ruffalo’s ethnicity? The Los Angeles weather forecaster is of Italian-Greek heritage. What is Brianna Ruffalo's age? She is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 1991. Who is Brianna Ruffalo's boyfriend? He is called Will Carr, a fellow ABC7 journalist. Where is Brianna Ruffalo now? She is still working as a weathercaster and reporter at ABC7. What is Brianna Ruffalo's height? The American journalist is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Brianna Ruffalo is an experienced journalist. She has worked as a weather forecaster and reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles since 2019. The journalist is currently in a romantic relationship with Will Carr.

