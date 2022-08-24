Gigi Santo Pietro’s biography: who is Vanna White’s daughter?

Gigi Santo Pietro is best recognised as the daughter of the famous American actress and TV host Vanna White. She appeared in the TV show Wheel of Fortune and is currently employed at a Tattoo business based in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Like her actress mother, Gigi Santo Pietro was interested in performing arts from a young age. She has been featured in a single TV show and works at a tattoo company.

Profile summary

Full name Giovanna Santo Pietro Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-25-37 Body measurement in centimetres 91-64-94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Vanna White Father George Santo Pietro Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School New York University Tisch School of the Arts Profession TV personality, tattoo artist Net worth $100 thousand

Gigi Santo Pietro’s biography

She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to her parents, Vanna White and George Santo Pietro. Her parents divorced in 2002 after 12 years of marriage.

She grew up alongside her older brother Nikko. She also has a stepbrother, Andrea, from her father’s past relationship. Her father is a restaurant owner, while her mother is a famous actress.

She went to the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Photography and Imaging.

How old is Vanna White's daughter?

Gigi Santo Pietro’s age is 25 years as of 2022. She was born on 2 July 1997. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Vanna White's daughter do?

She is a TV personality, having appeared in the TV show Wheel of Fortune (2010), hosted by her mother, Vanna White. Currently, she works at a Los Angeles-based tattoo business called Lincoln Tattoo Company.

What is Gigi Santo Pietro’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the celebrity’s net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand. However, the website is unofficial, and thus, the information is unreliable. Her main source of income is earnings from her employment in the tattoo business.

How tall is Gigi Santo Pietro?

Vanna White’s daughter stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Additionally, her measurements are 36-25-37 inches (91-64-94 centimetres).

Fast fact about Gigi Santo Pietro

Who is Gigi Santo Pietro? She is the daughter of actress Vanna White known for her appearance in Wheel of Fortune. How old is Gigi Santo Pietro? The celebrity turned 25 on 2 July 2022. She was born in 1997. What is Gigi Santo Pietro’s nationality? She is an American national. What is Gigi Santo Pietro’s profession? The famous personality works at Lincoln Tattoo Company. How much is Gigi Santo Pietro worth? Her net worth is reported to be approximately $100 thousand. What is Gigi Santo Pietro’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). Is Gigi Santo Pietro dating? Vanna White’s daughter Giovanna is seemingly not in a relationship.

Gigi Santo Pietro is famous as Vanna White’s daughter. She has appeared in a single TV show hosted by her mother and now works at a tattoo company in Los Angeles, California, USA.

