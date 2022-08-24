Gigi Santo Pietro’s biography: who is Vanna White’s daughter?
Gigi Santo Pietro is best recognised as the daughter of the famous American actress and TV host Vanna White. She appeared in the TV show Wheel of Fortune and is currently employed at a Tattoo business based in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Like her actress mother, Gigi Santo Pietro was interested in performing arts from a young age. She has been featured in a single TV show and works at a tattoo company.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Giovanna Santo Pietro
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2 July 1997
|Age
|25 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Body measurements in inches
|36-25-37
|Body measurement in centimetres
|91-64-94
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Vanna White
|Father
|George Santo Pietro
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|New York University Tisch School of the Arts
|Profession
|TV personality, tattoo artist
|Net worth
|$100 thousand
Gigi Santo Pietro’s biography
She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to her parents, Vanna White and George Santo Pietro. Her parents divorced in 2002 after 12 years of marriage.
She grew up alongside her older brother Nikko. She also has a stepbrother, Andrea, from her father’s past relationship. Her father is a restaurant owner, while her mother is a famous actress.
She went to the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Photography and Imaging.
How old is Vanna White's daughter?
Gigi Santo Pietro’s age is 25 years as of 2022. She was born on 2 July 1997. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
What does Vanna White's daughter do?
She is a TV personality, having appeared in the TV show Wheel of Fortune (2010), hosted by her mother, Vanna White. Currently, she works at a Los Angeles-based tattoo business called Lincoln Tattoo Company.
What is Gigi Santo Pietro’s net worth?
According to Popular Networth, the celebrity’s net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand. However, the website is unofficial, and thus, the information is unreliable. Her main source of income is earnings from her employment in the tattoo business.
How tall is Gigi Santo Pietro?
Vanna White’s daughter stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Additionally, her measurements are 36-25-37 inches (91-64-94 centimetres).
Gigi Santo Pietro is famous as Vanna White’s daughter. She has appeared in a single TV show hosted by her mother and now works at a tattoo company in Los Angeles, California, USA.
