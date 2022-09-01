Light Skin Keisha’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Light Skin Keisha is an Atlanta-based musician, actress, and TV personality. She gained fame after she ventured into the music industry and is recognised for hits such as Big Bank Keisha and Still Can’t Do. Besides music, she is an actress known for Power Book II: Ghost and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Light Skin Keisha has a successful music career with five music albums. Her social media entertainment career is also prosperous. She endorses apparel brands such as Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty.

Profile summary

Full name Light Skin Keisha Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 37-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 94-71-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 7 Relationship status Dating Partner Coca Vango Profession Musician, actress, social media influencer, TV personality Net worth $1.5 million Twitter @LightSkinKeisha Instagram @lightskinkeisha TikTok @lightskinkeisha

Light Skin Keisha’s biography

The YouTuber was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She was raised alongside seven siblings by a single mother. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How old is Light Skin Keisha?

She is 23 years old as of 2022. The musician was born on 4 September 1999. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Light Skin Keisha known for?

The Atlanta native is recognised as a social media influencer, TV personality, and musician. She shares engaging videos such as dance, comedy, and other relatable content on her TikTok account. In addition, she has a massive audience on Instagram, where she uploads her lifestyle pictures.

Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in March 2015, has more than 260 thousand subscribers. She uses the channel to share her music and other entertaining videos.

The singer also runs a collaborative YouTube channel with her boyfriend, Coca Vango. They upload videos about pranks, reactions, and recipes on the channel, which has over 350 thousand subscribers at the time of this writing.

She is an actress with a single acting credit, having starred in the crime-drama TV series Power Book II: Ghost as Brushaundria Carmichael. Some of her self-appearances in TV shows include Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Light Skin Keisha’s songs

She began her music career in 2017 when she released her debut song, Weather. In 2018, she landed a recording deal with L.A Reid’s Hitco Entertainment. So far, she has released five music albums with numerous hits. Here is a list of some of her notable songs:

Ride Good

Believe Dat

On Read

Treadmill

Gimmie Head

How You Do That

Big Bank Keisha

Still Can’t Do

Side Ponytail

Flood My Wrist

The rapper has collaborated with rap music big wigs such as Blacc Zacc, Saucy Santana, and B.Smyth.

What is Light Skin Keisha’s net worth?

According to The Wiki Feed, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. It is worth noting that the information source is unverified hence, unreliable. Her earnings from social media endeavours and music are her major sources of income.

Is Light Skin Keisha still with Coca Vango?

Yes, the couple is still an item. They have known each other for approximately a decade but have been dating since 2019. The rappers got engaged on 7 January 2022.

What is Light Skin Keisha’s height?

Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms). Furthermore, her measurements are 37-28-38 inches (94-71-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Light Skin Keisha

When is Light Skin Keisha’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 4 September every year. What is Light Skin Keisha’s age? The social media influencer is 23 years old as of 2022. Where does Light Skin Keisha live? The YouTube star currently resides in her hometown Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Is Light Skin Keisha in Power? She starred in the TV series Power Book II: Ghost as Brushaundria Carmichael. What are Light Skin Keisha’s music albums? She has released five music albums, That’s Just the Bottom Line (2018), ACT UP SZN (2019), Clones (2020), Talk That Talk (2020), and Break the Bank (2021). How much is Light Skin Keisha worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Who is Light Skin Keisha’s fiancé? She is engaged to US rapper Coca Vango. How tall is Light Skin Keisha? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres.

Light Skin Keisha enjoys a successful career as an entertainer. She has five music albums with numerous songs. Additionally, she boasts a massive audience on social media due to her engaging content on the platforms.

