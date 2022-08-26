Tanya Bregar’s biography: age, birthday, kids, net worth

Tanya Bregar is a Canadian YouTube content creator and social media personality. She is well-known for her YouTube channel, where she mainly uploads reaction videos. The channel was created in 2016.

Tanya Bregar is famous on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She has garnered a considerable following on TikTok, where she often shares lip-syncing, dance, and other relatable content.

Tanya Bregar’s biography

She was born on 8 September 1999 in Canada. The YouTuber spent her childhood in Canada, where her parents raised her. She is close with her parents and usually posts their fun time photos on Instagram.

On 16 June 2019, she posted her father’s photo to wish him a happy father’s day. What is Tanya Bregar’s nationality? The YouTuber is a Canadian national, and her ethnicity is white.

Concerning her education, she graduated high school in 2017. Later, she enrolled at York University. According to a YouTube video she uploaded on 21 January 2020, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology.

How old is Tanya Bregar?

The Canadian social media influencer is 22 years old as of 2022. When is Tanya Bregar’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 8th of September each year. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Tanya Bregar do for a living?

She is a YouTuber and social media influencer. She started her YouTube career on 10 August 2016. However, she started gaining fame in 2017 when she took her YouTube career seriously.

She is popular on YouTube, where she uploads reaction videos, challenges and videos about BitLife. BitLife is a life-stimulating game that allows users to make decisions from birth until death. Presently, she has over 236 thousand subscribers.

She also has a TikTok account. She shares lip-syncing, dance, workout videos, challenges and diet-related videos. Currently, she has over 13.9 thousand followers.

She is also famous on Instagram, where she shares photos with friends and family. She has garnered 12.5 thousand followers. She is also popular on Twitter, with over 5k thousand followers.

She is also a businesswoman. The internet personality owns an online store where she sells hoodies, shirts, face masks, and mugs.

What happened to Tanya Bregar?

The Canadian YouTuber stopped uploading YouTube videos for some time this year.

On 10 June 2022, she uploaded a YouTube video explaining the reasons for her sudden disappearance. According to that video, she has been going through a lot for the past few months. She has been dealing with mental illness.

Before the YouTube video, she told her fans that she on Twitter and said that she would not be posting for a while. She said the following in the video she uploaded on YouTube;

I’ve been going through a lot the past few months, and I've been going through this up and down thing for years, and as I have gotten older, it is becoming worse..I have been in therapy, and I really thought that would help, and then I crashed this year again

In her recent video, she revealed that she also contracted COVID-19. According to the Canadian YouTuber, her illness has caused her to stop going to school. However, she hopes everything will be okay so that she can return to her normal life.

What is Tanya Bregar’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. Her primary source of income is her YouTube earnings.

Tanya Bregar’s fast facts

Who is Tanya Bregar? She is a Canadian YouTuber and social media personality well known for her videos on her self-titled YouTube channel. Where is Tanya Bregar from? The YouTuber hails from Canada. What is Tanya Bregar’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2022. Where does Tanya Bregar live? She resides in Toronto, Canada. What does Tanya Bregar do? She is a YouTube content creator. What nationality is Tanya Bregar? She is Canadian.

Tanya Bregar is a Canadian YouTuber and internet sensation. She started uploading her content on YouTube in 2016 and has gained immense fame. She is also famous on Instagram and TikTok, where she enjoys a considerable following.

