Havana Rose Liu’s biography: age, height, nationality, movies

Havana Rose Liu is a rising American actress and model. She first gained recognition as a model, but her popularity skyrocketed when she ventured into acting and appeared in the short movie Girls Will Be (2018). She is also known for starring in No Exit and The Sky Is Everywhere.

Havana Rose Liu has prospered in her career as a model, working with worldwide brands such as Adidas and Gucci. Her acting profession is also thriving; so far, she boasts seven acting credits.

Profile summary

Full name Havana Rose Liu Gender Female Date of birth 30 September 1997 Age 24 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-26-30 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Carley Roney Father David Liu Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Saint Ann's School College New York University Profession Actress, model, multimedia artist Net worth $200 thousand Instagram @babywhiterice

Havana Rose Liu’s biography

The actress was born in Brooklyn, New York, USA, to her parents, David Liu and Carley Roney. Havana Rose Liu’s mother is American, while her father is Chinese. She was raised alongside a younger brother called Dublin Liu.

She completed her at Saint Ann’s School in 2015. Later, she joined New York University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Art Activism and Wellness Practices in 2019.

Where does Havana Rose Liu live? She resides in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

What is Havana Rose Liu’s age?

The famous personality is 24 years old as of August 2022. She was born on 30 September 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Havana Rose Liu’s profession?

The Brooklyn native began her career as a model at a young age. She participated in modelling competitions and has also appeared on the covers of fashion magazines such as Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair, and American Vogue. The model has also worked with major fashion brands such as Gucci, Adidas, and Kate Spade.

The famous personality owns a jewellery line known as Tiny Brea*t. She donates a portion of the proceeds from the business to the Brea*t Cancer Research Foundation.

Havana Rose Liu’s movies

She commenced her acting profession in 2018, debuting in the short movie Girls Will Be as Rome. Currently, she is thriving as an actress with seven credits. Here is a list of her movies and TV series:

Bottoms (2023)

(2023) No Exit (2022) as Darby

(2022) as Darby The Sky Is Everywhere (2022) as Bailey

(2022) as Bailey Wake (2022) as Mary

(2022) as Mary The Chair (2021) Sarah

(2021) Sarah Mayday (2021) as Bea

(2021) as Bea Girls Will Be (2018) Rome

How much is Havana Rose Liu worth?

According to Popular Bio, the actress has an estimated net worth of $200 thousand. However, the information source is unverified and, thus, unreliable. Her net worth is largely attributed to her modelling and acting career earnings.

What is Havana Rose Liu’s height?

The No Exit actress is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Furthermore, her measurements are 32-26-30 inches (81-66-76 centimetres).

Fast facts about Havana Rose Liu

When is Havana Rose Liu’s birthday? The actress marks her birthday on 30 September every year. She was born in 1997. What is Havana Rose Liu's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity, White-Asian. What is Havana Rose Liu’s nationality? She is an American national. Where is Havana Rose Liu from? She hails from Brooklyn, New York, USA. What does Havana Rose Liu do for a living? She is an actress and model. Is Havana Rose Liu related to Lucy Liu? Even though they have the same surname, the two actresses are unrelated. What is Havana Rose Liu’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $200 thousand. How tall is Havana Rose Liu? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Havana Rose Liu is an established model, having worked with top fashion brands. She is also a budding actress with seven acting credits.

