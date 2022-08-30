Faye Hadley’s biography: age, height, nationality, husband, net worth

Faye Hadley is a certified automotive technician, social media influencer, and TV personality from the United States. She is best known for her appearance in the TV shows All Girls Garage and Motor Myth Busters.

Photo: @pistonsandpixiedust on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faye Hadley caught the attention of many people on social media with her automotive repair and modification skills. She runs a popular YouTube channel and website and uses the platforms to educate people on vehicles. The celebrity is a Toyota specialist.

Profile summary

Full name Lafayette Lewis Nickname Faye Gender Female Date of birth 25 September 1986 Age 36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, USA Current residence San Antonio, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Cindy Copeland Relationship status Married Partner Brandon Hadley College Harvard University Profession Mechanic, social media influencer, TV personality Net worth $65 thousand Instagram @pistonsandpixiedust YouTube Faye Hadley

Faye Hadley’s biography

The celebrity mechanic was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Her mother’s name is Cindy Copeland, while her father is reportedly a PhD holder from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. The TV host currently lives in San Antonio, Texas, USA, where she runs her automotive garage business.

What is Faye Hadley’s age?

The social media influencer is 35 years old as of August 2022. She was born on 25 September 1986. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Faye Hadley’s profession?

The Texas native began her career as a licensed therapist after graduating with a degree in psychology. She shifted her focus to the automotive industry, where her interest lay. She enrolled in automotive training classes while working at a local independent garage in Portland.

With the training and experience acquired from the institution, she launched Pistons & PixieDust, an automotive repair shop and educative website. She offers information about multiple vehicle brands, but she specialises in Toyota.

The famous personality has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 130 thousand subscribers, created in April 2013. She shares videos about DIY tutorials, 7M Build tips and tricks, and general automotive maintenance. She also has a considerable following on Instagram, where she regularly posts automotive content.

She began her TV career in 2019 and has been a co-host of three TV shows. Here is a list of TV shows she has co-hosted:

Motor Myth Busters (2021)

(2021) Best of Top Gear (2020)

(2020) All Girls Garage (2019)

What is Faye Hadley’s net worth?

According to Networth & Salary, the female mechanic has an estimated net worth of $65 thousand. However, note that the information is not from an official source and, thus, unreliable. Her income is from earnings from her mechanic business, TV profession, and brand endorsements.

Is Faye Hadley married?

Yes, the television personality is married to Brandon Hadley. They first met in 2015 and started dating. After dating for about a year, the couple tied the knot on 25 September 2016. Faye Hadley’s husband is also an automotive enthusiast.

Faye Hadley’s height and weight

Faye from All Girls Garage is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Additionally, her weight is approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Faye Hadley

How old is Faye Hadley? She is 35 years old as of August 2022. The celebrity was born on 25 September 1986. What is Faye Hadley’s maiden name? Her maiden name is Lewis. Where does Faye Hadley live? She currently resides in San Antonio, Texas, USA. What is Faye Hadley's nationality? The automotive repair expert is an American national of white ethnicity. Who is Faye Hadley’s spouse? She is married to Brandon Hadley. How much is Faye Hadley worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $65 thousand. How tall is Faye Hadley? The TV personality’s height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres.

Faye Hadley is a thriving certified technician in the automotive industry. She gained fame on social media for sharing educative automotive content. Furthermore, she is recognised as a TV personality.

READ ALSO: Brooklinn Khoury’s biography: age, injury, girlfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Brooklinn Khoury. She is a skateboarder, social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur from the United States.

Brooklinn’s popularity rose following her relationship with the famous actress Chloe Lukasiak. She was born on 20 April 1999 in Southern California. The celebrity began skating for fun but later turned it into a professional career. She was attacked by a pit-bull dog in 2020 and underwent plastic surgery to enhance her appearance.

Source: Legit.ng