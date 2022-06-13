Taraswrld’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, drama

Who is Taraswrld? She is an American social media influencer popularly known for her content on TikTok. She shares many entertaining videos on TikTok, including pranks, dance, lip-sync, beauty tips and challenges. She is also a YouTuber and Instagram model.

Taraswrld began her journey on TikTok in November 2019. She is now a successful TikToker with a massive following on the platform. She also thrives on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Tara Lynn Nickname Taraswrld Gender Female Date of birth 12 June 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Jim Harris Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $350 thousand - $450 thousand

Taraswrld’s biography

Taraswrld’s real name is Tara Lynn. She was born on 12 June 1999 in the United States. The YouTuber has a close relationship with her family members, and her father, Jim Harris, occasionally appears in her YouTube videos. Jim is also a TikToker.

When she was younger, Tara was a member of the KC Cats All-star Cheerleading squad for six years.

How old is Taraswrld?

Taraswrld’s age is 23 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Taraswrld famous?

She is widely known as a TikTok star, but she is also popular on other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Her videos on TikTok include dance, pranks, challenges, and routine activities. In addition, she occasionally collaborates with prominent TikTokers such as Tyler Hearing to create content.

The online entertainer is an Instagram model who regularly shares her modelling pictures on the platform. She uses her platform to endorse brands such as Bellasa. The social media influencer is also an entrepreneur and sells a wide range of apparel on different online stores such as Fanjoy.

Has Taraswrld been involved in any drama?

As of this writing, Tara has not been involved in a lot of Internet drama. She has often been regarded as a girl that had '17 DUIs', but in her recent video, she debunked this. According to her, she has only been involved in one DUI in her teenage years, and she has not gotten into similar trouble since.

Another minor controversy was sparked by Lynn's photos with James Charles that she posted to her Instagram. Most of her fans were not happy to see Tara collaborating with a 'cancelled' YouTuber.

What is Taraswrld’s net worth?

How much does Taraswrld make? As a social media influencer, she earns significant money from online brand promotions. She reportedly makes between $1,790 and $2,690 from TikTok sponsorships and between $540 and $900 from Instagram sponsorships.

The TikToker’s exact net worth is unknown, but it is alleged to be between $350 thousand and $450 thousand.

How tall is Taraswrld?

Taraswrld’s height is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres), and her weight is about 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-38 inches (86-66-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Taraswrld

What is Taraswrld’s nationality? She is an American national. Who is Taraswrld dating? The social media entertainer is currently single. What is Taraswrld’s height and weight? She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kg). How does Taraswrld make money? She is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. Where is Taraswrld from? She is from Rhode Island, United States. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California. How much is Taraswrld worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $350 thousand and $450 thousand.

Taraswrld has a thriving career as a content creator on social media. She is best known for her videos on TikTok, where she has a massive fan base.

