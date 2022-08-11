Topper Guild’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth

Topper Guild is a famous California-based social media influencer, prankster, and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence on social media after he shared pranks and funny videos on TikTok and YouTube.

Topper Guild’s real name is Winston Topper Guild. He is a social media sensation, having garnered a huge fan following on multiple platforms. His unique creativity in prank videos has won the hearts of many netizens.

Profile summary

Full name Winston Topper Guild Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Dana Father Adam Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Colie Nuanez College Laurel Springs School Profession Prankster, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @topperguild TikTok @topperguild YouTube Topper Guild

Topper Guild’s biography

The social media entertainer was born in California, USA. Topper Guild’s dad is Adam, and his mother is Dana. He grew up alongside his brother Harry.

What state does the celebrity live in? He resides in California, USA, where he pursues his entertainment career.

He attended Laurel Springs School in California and pursued a master's degree in marketing.

How old is Topper Guild?

Topper Guild’s age is 20 years as of 2022. He was born on 21 August 2002. The social media personality’s zodiac sign is Leo.

How did Topper Guild get so popular on TikTok?

He gained prominence on TikTok by sharing prank videos, challenges, and comedy videos which attracted the attention of many people. At the time of writing, he has over 29 million followers on the platform with more than 823 million likes.

The content creator has a self-titled YouTube channel launched in July 2014. The channel boasts over 8.2 million subscribers and contains numerous prank videos and funny short clips. He shares similar content on his Instagram account, which has more than 360 thousand followers.

What is Topper Guild’s net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, the information is not reliable since the website is unverified. The social media star earns significant income from brand endorsements and sales of his merchandise on different online platforms such as Fan Joy.

Is Topper Guild married?

He is not married. The prankster and his girlfriend got engaged on 14 February 2021 in Malibu, California, USA, but after a month, they called off the engagement. Topper Guild’s girlfriend is Colie Nuanez, a social media personality.

Even though they cancelled their engagement, the couple is still dating and regularly creates prank videos together.

How tall is Topper Guild?

The American YouTube star stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

Fast facts about Topper Guild

Topper Guild is a successful social media influencer with a massive fan following across social media platforms. The content creator is well-known for sharing entertaining videos which have captivated many people on TikTok and YouTube.

