Alex Choi’s biography: age, family, net worth, what happened?

Alex Choi is an American-based South Korean automobile influencer and social media personality. He is widely recognised for sharing car stunt videos on YouTube and Instagram. According to his Instgram page, he considers himself an unprofessional race car driver.

Photo: @alex.choi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alex Choi has been passionate about exotic cars from a young age. He decided to do car stunts when he moved to the USA. The influencer ventured into social media and has always captivated many people with his car stunt videos.

Profile summary

Full name Alex Choi Gender Male Date of birth 25 October 1999 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality South Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Automobile influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @alex.choi YouTube Alex Choi

Alex Choi’s biography

The YouTube entertainer was born in Seoul, South Korea. Alex Choi’s family moved to the United States, where he pursues his career. He is an American national of Asian ethnicity. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How old is Alex Choi?

Alex Choi’s age is 22 years as of 2022. The American entertainer was born on 25 October 1999. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Alex Choi do for a living?

He is an automobile influencer with a massive following on Instagram and YouTube. He gained prominence after uploading car stunt videos on his social media pages. Besides the car stunt videos, he shares pictures of customised exotic cars, which have attracted the attention of many car racing enthusiasts.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel created in July 2017 with more than 860 thousand subscribers as of writing. The content creator shares car stunt videos, automobile modification and reviews, and occasionally, other funny content involving cars.

He is part of Daily Driven Exotics, an entertainment group established by Canadian entrepreneur and social media personality Damon Fryer. The third member of the group is Raymond Moreno, an actor.

What is Alex Choi’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the social media personality’s net worth is $1 million. YouTube earnings and brand endorsements are his major sources of income.

What happened to Alex Choi?

He was reportedly involved in a in April 2022 while on Savage Rally. Apart from the car crash, the content creator has been previously involved in a few controversies. For instance, in December 2018, he alleged on an Instagram post that he was wrongfully arrested in Beverly Hills and released after a short while.

In September 2018, he caught the attention of many people when he narrowly missed a motorcyclist while recklessly driving his Lamborghini Huracan.

How tall is Alex Choi?

He stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Moreover, the automobile influencer weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Alex Choi

Who is Alex Choi? He is a South Korean-American automobile content creator and social media personality. What is Alex Choi’s age? He is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Alex Choi’s profession? He is a YouTuber known for his car stunt videos. How much is Alex Choi worth? He has a net worth of $1 million. What cars does Alex Choi have? His car collection includes Audi RS7, BMW M2, Lamborghini Huracan, and McLaren 720s. What happened to Alex Choi? He has been involved in multiple controversies, including reckless driving. He was also allegedly arrested by police in Beverly Hills. What is Alex Choi’s height? His height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres.

Alex Choi has a thriving career as an automobile content creator on YouTube. As a result, he has a significant audience of automobile lovers on his social media pages.

