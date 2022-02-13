DymondsFlawless’ biography: age, height, parents, boyfriend

DymondsFlawless is an American Instagram star, prankster, dancer, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is widely known for sharing her entertaining videos, fashion, and lifestyle vlogs on her YouTube channel.

American YouTuber posing in a cute dress. Photo: @dymondsflawlesss

Source: Instagram

She launched her YouTube channel in 2012 and started posting a variety of videos such as Vlogs and challenges. Since then, her popularity has increased immensely. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about her.

Profile Summary

Real name: Dy’mond Charleston

Dy’mond Charleston Popularly known as: DymondsFlawless

DymondsFlawless Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3 April 2001

3 April 2001 Age: 20 years (as of February 2022)

20 years (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Connecticut, United States of America

Connecticut, United States of America Current residence: Miami, Florida, US

Miami, Florida, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’6’’

5’6’’ Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-36

32-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-91

81-61-91 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 3 (US)

3 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Father: Dany Charleston

Dany Charleston Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Dancer, YouTuber, Instagram star, prankster

Dancer, YouTuber, Instagram star, prankster Net worth: $250,000

$250,000 Instagram: @dymondsflawlesss

@dymondsflawlesss YouTube: @dymondsflawless

DymondsFlawless’ biography

She was born on 3 April, 2001, in Connecticut, United States of America.

What is DymondsFlawless’ real name?

Her real name is Dy’mond Charleston.

How old is Dy'mond?

DymondsFlawless’ age is 20 years old as of February 2022. Her Zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is DymondsFlawless from?

American Internet personality posing in a red outfit. Photo: @dymondsflawlesss

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber is from Connecticut, United States of America. She has a younger brother called Denzel.

What nationality is DymondsFlawless?

Her nationality is American.

Who are Dy’mond Charleston’s parents?

DymondsFlawless’ dad is called Dany Charleston. Both her parents work in the medical field. The American Instagram star is close with her family and usually features them in her YouTube videos.

What ethnicity is DymondsFlawless? Her ethnicity is mixed. Is DymondsFlawless Haitian? She has Haitian ancestry on her dad's side. Her mother is Thai.

How did DymondsFlawless become famous?

The social media personality became famous due to the variety of videos that she uploads on YouTube. She has always had a passion for dance and fashion since childhood. She launched her YouTube channel on 12 July 2012 and uploaded her first video titled Baby Food Challenge.

She continued uploading a variety of content such as pranks, challenges, fashion, and lifestyle vlogs. Currently, she has over 1.15 million subscribers.

She is also an Instagram star with a vast following. Dy'mond Charleston uses her Instagram account to share her photos and showcase her dancing skills which has caught the eyes of many on social media. Currently, she has over 877 thousand followers.

American Instagram star posing for a photo. Photo: @dymondsflawlesss

Source: Instagram

She also has a TikTok account. Her TikTok is full of lip-syncing and dance videos. She has over 25k followers. Additionally, she can be found on Twitter with more than 17k followers.

Who is DymondsFlawless’ boyfriend?

Currently, the American social media personality is single. She has previously dated King Cid, a YouTuber. The two started dating in 2019. However, they later ended their relationship.

She has also been in a relationship with American rapper Stunna Jit. She has been a video vixen in most of Stunna Jit’s songs. The two also parted ways.

What is DymondsFlawless’ height?

The American dancer is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 centimetres) and weighs 121 lbs (55kg).

What is DymondsFlawless’ net worth?

It is alleged that her net worth is $250,000. However, this information is not official. The YouTuber earns her wealth from her YouTube channel and advertisements.

DymondsFlawless is an Instagram star, dancer, YouTuber, and prankster. She has become famous due to her variety of content on YouTube, such as pranks, challenges, fashion, and lifestyle vlogs. She is also popular on Instagram due to her dancing skills.

