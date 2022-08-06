Whitney Wren’s biography: age, height, siblings, net worth

Whitney Wren is an American social media star, model and fitness guru. She is famous for her Instagram photos and TikTok videos, which have earned her a huge following.

Whit is using her social media popularity to promote her merch line, which includes air fresheners and apparel. She is also popular on OnlyFans, where her followers can get access to exclusive content for $14/month.

Profile summary

Full name Whitney Wren Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bi Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Seminole High School Profession Social media star, model, fitness guru Net worth $1 million

Whitney Wren's biography

The model was born in Tampa, Florida, United States. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white. Her father was the late Shannon Lee Wren, a popular drag racer and entrepreneur. He passed away in 2011.

Whitney Wren has three siblings. She has an older brother named Justin, and two half-sisters from her mother's second relationship.

What is Whitney Wren's age?

The American model is 24 years as of 2022. She was born on 11 August 1998. Whitney Wren's zodiac sign is Leo.

Educational background

She completed attended school at Seminole High School, where she graduated from in 2017. She played for the school's football team called Lady Warhawks.

Career

Wren is a famous American Instagram and TikTok star, model, fitness influencer and blogger. She joined Instagram in 2013 and by 2014, she started gaining some attention on the platform. Her Instagram posts typically consist of selfies, beach photos, the latest style trends, fashionable outfits and places to explore. She also posts inspirational reels and product reviews.

She later expanded to TikTok, where some of her videos went viral. Most of her posts are dance videos and relatable videos with friends. She has over 1.2 million followers and 37 million likes on her TikTok account.

The influencer has been passionate about acting since childhood and hopes to become one. She is also a fitness enthusiast and some of her hobbies include reading, singing, photography, and travelling.

What is Whitney Wren's net worth?

According to Celebrity QnA, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is not from a verified source. She earns her income from promotional posts, merch sales and OF.

What is Whitney Wren's height?

The influencer is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Whitney Wren

Who is Whitney Wren? She is a famous model, and social media influencer from the United States of America. What is Whitney Wren's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022. What is Whitney Wren's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo. How tall is Whitney Wren? The model's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. Why is Whitney Wren famous? She is famous for her Instagram modelling photos and TikTok dance videos. What is Whitney Wren's net worth? She is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million. Who is Whitney Wren's ex-boyfriend? The Instagram model has not been in a public relationship with a man, but she has an ex-girlfriend called Michele Lundy. The two dated back in 2016.

Whitney Wren is a famous TikTok star and Instagram model. She is passionate about fitness and practices yoga regularly. She is also popular on OnlyFans.

