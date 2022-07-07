Andrew Davila’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Who is Andrew Davila? He is an American YouTuber and social media personality who is widely known for sharing pictures and fun videos on Instagram. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he has been uploading challenges, pranks and comedy videos.

Photo: @andrewdavila_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Davila is a well-known internet personality who rose to stardom because of his Instagram account created in 2017. Apart from Instagram, he is also active on different platforms, including Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name David Andrew Davila Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Karla Davila Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $700k-$800k Instagram @andrewdavila_ YouTube Andrew Davila

Andrew Davila’s biography

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Where is Andrew Davila from? The famous Instagram star was born in Texas, United States. His father is a businessman, while his mother, Karla Davila, is a housewife. He grew up alongside his two younger siblings, a brother named Yael and a sister named Leilani.

What is Andrew Davila's nationality?

Is Andrew Davila Mexican? The social media influencer is an American national of mixed ethnicity. His parents are Mexican.

How old is Andrew Davila?

Andrew Davila’s age is 22 years old as of 2022. The social media influencer was born on 26 June 2000. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Andrew is a popular internet personality. He joined Instagram in March 2017. He majorly shares his photos and comedy videos which have attracted millions of views and followers. At the time of writing, he has a following of 2.6 million.

He also has a self-titled YouTube channel where he posts similar content to what he uploads on his Instagram feed. The channel was created in August 2014 and has over 2.38 million subscribers. Additionally, he is a member of Sunset Park, a collab channel he runs with his friends.

They post various content about their lives and adventures in Los Angeles. Alan Stokes, Sam Dezz, Coby Persin, Okaymoe, and Ethan Bradberry are some of the other members of the channel. The YouTube channel was launched on 24 February 2017 and has over 112k subscribers.

He is also active on TikTok and Twitter, with a following of 6.9 million and 29.5 thousand, respectively. In addition, the influencer has worked together with other Instagram stars, including Ben Azelart, Lexi Rivera and Caleb Burton, to create content on social media.

What is Andrew Davila’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be between $700 thousand and $800 thousand. However, this information is not official. He makes his money mainly from his social media career.

Who is Andrew Davila dating?

The American TikTok star is not dating anyone at the moment. He intends to keep a low profile with his love life. Therefore, information regarding Andrew Davila’s girlfriend is unavailable. He has been romantically linked to Lexi Rivera.

How tall is Andrew Davila?

Andrew Davila’s height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres, and he weighs about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Andrew Davila’s real name? His real name is David Andrew Davila. When is Andrew Davila’s birthday? The influencer celebrates his birthday on 26 June every year. Which state is Andrew Davila from? He is from Texas. What is Andrew Davila’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $700 thousand and $800 thousand. Who is Andrew Davila's sister? His sister Leilani works in the beauty industry, doing lashes and lip fillers. She and her partner John have recently welcomed a son named Valentino. What is Andrew Davila’s mother tongue? The American YouTuber's first language is Spanish, and he speaks it fluently.

Andrew Davila is a well-known American social media influencer and YouTuber. He has a huge following on various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

READ ALSO: McKinzie Valdez’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on McKinzie Valdez’s biography. McKinzie Valdez is a well-known American social media influencer and model who gained popularity due to her TikTok account. She mostly shares lip-sync, dance, and comedy videos on the platform.

Aside from being an internet personality, she is also a state-level running champion and has won several medals. In 2020 she participated in the state championship. Moreover, she was also part of the Union Pink lady Viking track relay team.

Source: Legit.ng