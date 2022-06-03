FaZe Adapt’s biography: age, height, real name, sister, net worth

Who is FaZe Adapt? He is a prominent YouTuber, Twitch streamer, professional gamer, and social media influencer from the United States. He is best recognized on YouTube for his gaming content, pranks, reactions, vlogs and challenges. He also commands a considerable following across various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

FaZe Adapt is the director of Call of Duty sniping group FaZe Clan. He was previously a member of SoaR Gaming. FaZe has acquired a significant fan following on YouTube and other social media platforms because of her diverse and engaging content.

Profile summary

Real name Alexander Hamilton Prynkiewicz Famous as FaZe Adapt Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1997 FaZe Adapt’s age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Peter Mother Nancy Siblings 4 Relationships Status Single Ex-girlfriend Adrianna Scaley Profession YouTube star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $2 million Twitch @Adapt TikTok @fazeadapt Instagram @thefazeadapt YouTube FaZe Adapt Twitter @FaZeAdapt

FaZe Adapt’s biography

When is FaZe Adapt's birthday? The YouTube star was born on 5 June 1997 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

He is the only son of his parents, Peter and Nancy. The YouTuber was raised alongside four sisters, Paris, Milan, Sidney and Vienna. Milan is the youngest of all. His family relocated to Pennsylvania when he completed grade five.

FaZe Adapt's sister, Milan, is a social media personality. She occasionally appears on FaZe Adapt’s YouTube videos together with her child.

Which high school did FaZe Adapt go to? The social media personality completed his high school education at Pinnacle High School.

What is FaZe Adapt's real name?

His real name is Alexander Hamilton Prynkiewicz. However, he prefers using his nickname FaZe Adapt across all his social media platforms.

Career progress

FaZe Adapt is a known YouTuber, social media personality, professional gamer and Twitch streamer. He started his gaming career by playing Call of Duty games and posting trick-shot videos.

He was previously a member of SoaR Gaming before he joined FaZe Clan, an eSports organization that majorly consists of Call of Duty gamers and was created as a YouTube gaming clan.

FaZe Adapt created his YouTube channel on 14 December 2011. However, he uploaded his first video titled SoaR Adapt: Joined SoaR + Killcam on 23 December 2011. His account mainly consists of pranks, challenges, gaming videos, vlogs and reactions. As of 2022, the channel has amassed over 6 million subscribers.

The American YouTuber is also on TikTok with over 1.1 million followers. He majorly shares challenges, reactions and dance videos. His Instagram account has 2.4 million followers, and he regularly shares short videos and photos alongside his friends.

He is also a popular Twitch streamer. His Twitch channel has 262 thousand followers and 2.8 million followers on his Twitter account.

What happened to FaZe Adapt?

The Twitch streamer has been banned on Twitch twice. He was first banned from Twitch in May 2020 for allegedly streaming suggestive content. Later, in February 2021, he got banned again for streaming Grand Theft Auto Roleplay. He took to his Twitter account with the following tweet,

MY FIRST DAY BACK STREAMING IN MONTHS I GET BANNED FOR STREAMING GTA RP W*F??? HOW??!

He also twitted,

Hey @TwitchSupport I got suspended for 1 day at 6:44pm yesterday and it’s been over 24 hours and my account is still suspended...can someone please help me figure out what’s going on or at least tell me why I got suspended so I don’t do it again?

What is FaZe Adapt's net worth?

The YouTube star’s exact net worth is unknown. Nevertheless, his net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. He primarily earns his income from his gaming career and brand promotions.

How tall is FaZe Adapt?

FaZe Adapt's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall, and he weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms). He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about FaZe Adapt

FaZe Adapt is a renowned YouTuber, social media influencer, Twitch streamer, and professional gamer. His pranks, challenges, reactions and gaming content have also attracted a massive fan following across his social media pages, especially on YouTube. In addition, he is the director of the famous Call of Duty sniping group FaZe Clan.

