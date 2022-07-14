Joke Silva’s biography: what is known about Olu Jacobs’ wife?

Joke Silva is an actress, director, and businesswoman from Nigeria. She has acted in several movies, including The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Sister's Love, Married but Living Single, and The Secret Laughter of Women. Joke is the wife of Olu Jacobs, a veteran Nollywood actor.

Photo: @ajokesilva on Instagram (modified by author)

Author Joke Silva is also a parent to three children. She was named a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Office on Dr*gs and Crime in October 2012. Her involvement in Nigeria's campaign against human trafficking was the main component of her work.

Profile summary

Full name Joke Silva Gender Female Date of birth 29 September 1961 Joke Silva's age 60 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Adebimbola Silva Father Emmanuel Afolabi Silva Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Olu Jacobs Children 3 University University of Lagos Profession Actress, director Net worth $1 million Twitter @jokesilva Instagram @ajokesilva

Joke Silva's biography

The wife of Olu Jacobs was born in Lagos on 29 September 1961. She was born into a four-child Saro/Amaro family. Joke Silva's sister, Olabisi Silva, the founder and artistic director of the Centre for Contemporary Art, passed away in February 2019 following a protracted struggle with cancer.

Who are Joke Silva's parents? Her parents are doctor Adebimbola Silva and Emmanuel Afolabi Silva. Her mother died in July 2015, while her father, Chief Emmanuel Afolabi Silva, was a lawyer. Her great-grandfathers were the prominent Charles Phillips and Samuel Herbert Pearse.

What is Joke Silva's tribe? The Nigerian actress is a native of the Saro and Amaro groups. She majorly speaks the Yoruba language.

Olu Jacobs' wife attended Holy Child College in Lagos. She is also a graduate of the University of Lagos and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Career highlights

Is Olu Jacobs' wife an actress? She is a director and actress. She started her acting career while still a student at the university in the early 1990s; she took a year off from school and started working as an actress before moving to England. While in London, she enrolled at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art to study drama.

Joke's parents first disagreed with her plan to pursue a career in theatre, but they eventually changed their minds since they were pleased with her progress. During a sluggish time in her work, Joke returned to school and enrolled at the University of Lagos to study English.

She has been in more than 60 movies and TV shows since making her acting debut. She played Granny in Blood Sisters, Lady Kay in Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke, and Mama Jumoke in Light in the Dark, among other important roles.

Joke Silva's movies

Below are some of the actress's films, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Film 2022 Blood Sisters (Granny) 2022 Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke (Lady Kay) 2021 The Olive (Madam Elaine) 2021 The Wait 2021 Namaste Wahala (Shola) 2020 Citation (Angela) 2020 Investment chat in a RR with Stephen Akintayo (Guest) 2020 Light in the Dark (Mama Jumoke) 2019 2 Weeks in Lagos (Mrs. Chukwuemeka) 2019 The Set Up (Mrs Elesho) 2019 Diamonds in the Sky (Aisha Dalhatu) 2018 Chief Daddy (Lady Kay Beecroft) 2018 If I Am President (Prof. Rekira Waziri) 2018 Kada River (Grandma Nadia) 2018 Bandits (Mrs Doherty) 2017 The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (Augustina) 2017 Potato Potahto (Mrs. Wilson) 2017 Battleground: Africa Magic (Mama Egba) 2015 One Fine Day 2015 The Black Silhouette (Mrs. Maro Oti) 2014 Honeymoon Hotel 2012 Married but Living Single (Mrs Ibru) 2012 Phone Swap (Kike Cole) 2010 The Child (Ifueko) 2010 Bent Arrows (Mrs. Johnson) 2010 Tango with Me (Lola's Mum) 2009 5 Apostles 2008 Sister's Love (Sophie) 2007 Letters to a Stranger (Mrs. Okoh)

Apart from being an actress, Silva is a philanthropist and a steadfast advocate for women's independence and empowerment, supporting their advancement via education and training.

At the International Conference Centre in Abuja on 29th September 2014, Silva received the national honour of Nigeria when she was inducted as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic. In addition, she was named the brand ambassador for AIICO Pension Managers Limited in September 2016. (APML).

Other endeavours

At the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, Silva is the director of studies, while her husband serves as chairman. The pair owns several businesses under the Lufodo Group, including Lufodo Productions, Lufodo Consult, and Lufodo Distribution.

She was the first managing director of Malete Film Village, affiliated with Kwara State University. In addition, she has curated for the Bank of Industry (BOI) in theatre, film, documentary, poetry, and the 2012 London Olympics.

What is Joke Silva's net worth?

According to Idol NetWorth, the Nigerian actress has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this information is not from a verified source. Her primary source of wealth is her acting and filmmaking career.

Who is the husband of Joke Silva?

Olu Jacobs is the spouse of Joke. In 1981, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs first connected at a National Theatre. One thing led to another, and the two eventually become an item. Later, the couple gave birth to three children.

Olusoji, Dayo, and Olugbenga Jacobs are the couple's three children. Dayo Silva, Joke Silva's daughter, born in 1987, sadly passed away in 1997. The course of her death hasn't been revealed yet.

Olusoji is the eldest son and is now regarded as the first child of Olu Jacobs after his sister's death. He attended Cameron University in Oklahoma. He is married to Boma Douglas, a native of Buguma.

Olugbenga Jacobs is the second-born son. On 10 July 2021, he received his degree from the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

Fast facts about Joke Silva

Who is Joke Silva? She is a Nigerian actress, film director, and businesswoman. She is also popular as the wife of Olu Jacobs. How old is Joke Silva? She is 60 years old as of 2022. What is Joke Silva's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Libra. She celebrates her birthday on 29th September every year. What is Joke Silva's profession? She is an actress, director, philanthropist and businesswoman. Who is Joke Silva married to? The actress is married to actor Olu Jacobs. Which school did Joke Silva attend? She graduated from the University of Lagos and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. When did joke silva get married? She got married to Olu in 1989.

Joke Silva is an actress and philanthropist who has spent most of her professional life working to help her community. She has been married to Olu Jacobs for more than three decades.

