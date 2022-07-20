Pedro Tovar’s biography: age, height, birthday, sister, net worth

Pedro Tovar is a young singer, songwriter, producer and social media personality from the United States of America. He, however, first gained fame on TikTok before venturing into the music industry. The rising star is also best recognized for being part of the band Eslaon Armado.

Pedro Tovar is a popular social media personality best known for his entertaining videos on TikTok, where he has amassed a significant fan base. He is also famous on other social media platforms such as Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Pedro Tovar Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Bay Area, California, United States Current residence Patterson, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Eslabon Armado Marital status Married Spouse Lily Profession Singer, songwriter, social media personality Net worth $400,000 Instagram @pedro.tovar007

Pedro Tovar’s biography

The young American singer was born and raised in the Bay Area, California, United States of America. Later, his family moved to Patterson, California, the US where they have lived since. His dad is called Eslabon Armado. He was raised alongside his younger brother named, Brian Tovar. His brother is also in the Eslabon Armado band.

How old is Pedro Tovar?

He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Pedro Tovar's birthday? He was born on 22 July 2002. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career highlights

Pedro is a rising singer and songwriter. Together with his younger brother and their friend Gabriel Hidalgo, they formed the Eslabon Armado band in 2017. Since joining the band, he has served as the lead band vocalist and requinto guitarist.

He wrote and co-produced all nine songs of the band's EP Vibras de Noche, including Con Tus Besos, Mi Vicio and La Mejor De Todas. The band’s debut album Tu Veneno Mortal was released on 6 April 2020. Since then, they have released other albums such as Corta Venas, Tu Veneno, Vol. 2 and NOSTALGIA.

The band has also received several awards and nominations, such as Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Latin American Music.

Aside from his music career, he is also a famous social media personality. He is best recognized on TikTok for his lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos, which have enabled him to gain over 942 thousand followers and 18 million likes.

He co-runs the Eslabon Armado YouTube channel alongside his brother. The channel was created on 16 February 2019 and has 1.86 million subscribers at the time of writing. He is also famous on Instagram, where he has accumulated over 1.1 million followers and over 5 thousand followers on Twitter.

Pedro Tovar's songs

Since the beginning of his music career, he has written and produced numerous songs for the Eslabon Armado band. Some of his songs include:

Jugaste y Sufrí

Con Tus Besos

Cuando Tú Me Miras

Mi Vicio

No Dudes de Ti

Me Prendes

La Mejor de Todas

24 Horas

San Valentin

Buscate Otro

Fui Lejos

Diciembre

Me Siento Perdido

No Hay Amor

Me Prendes

Regresa Mami

What is Pedro Tovar's net worth?

His alleged net worth is $400 thousand. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his income from his music career.

Is Pedro Tovar married?

The American-based singer is reportedly married to his longtime partner Lily Tovar. The pair officially married in December 2019. Since then, the two have been living together in Patterson, California, United States.

How tall is Pedro Tovar?

The singer stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Pedro Tovar

Who is Pedro Tovar? He is an American singer, songwriter and social media personality. Where is Pedro Tovar from? He was born and raised in California, United States of America. What is Pedro Tovar's age? He is 20 years old as of 2022. What year was Pedro Tovar born? He was born on 22 July 2002. Who is Pedro Tovar's dad? He is called Eslabon Armado. What is Pedro Tovar's height? He is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Where does Pedro Tovar live? The American songwriter currently resides in Patterson, California, United States. What is Pedro Tovar’s net worth? His alleged net worth is $400 thousand.

Pedro Tovar is a fast-rising singer and songwriter from the United States. He has been the lead vocalist for the Eslabon Armado band. He has also written a variety of songs for the group, including the group’s Ep Vibras De Noche. He is also a social media personality best known for his entertaining content on TikTok.

