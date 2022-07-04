Lauren Norvelle’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Lauren Norvelle is an actress recognized for her roles in several popular TV shows, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019), The Deuce (2019), and Manifest (2021). She is also an avid kickboxer, as she sometimes shares videos of her training on Instagram.

Lauren Norvelle grew up in a business family, so she did not venture into acting in her early years. Instead, she worked as a freelancer at her mother's company before starting her acting career.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Norvelle (Donahue) Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Michael Donahue Mother Glenna Norvelle Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School The Juilliard School Profession Actress

Lauren Norvelle's biography

The actress was born to Michael Donahue and Glenna Norvelle in Denver, Colorado, the United States. She is also known as Lauren Donahue. Her father is a co-director and lead instructor at Boldleaders, while her mother is the owner and principal consultant of G-Force Strategies.

The American actress grew up alongside her brother Connor Donahue, a certified personal trainer at Crunch Fitness. Lauren studied at The Juilliard School, New York, United States.

What is Lauren Norvelle's age?

The actress is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 February 1995. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Lauren worked in several companies before and after joining her acting career. She first worked at The Lowry Swim Club as a part-time assistant manager for six years (2010-2016). In 2017, she worked at her mother's company G-Force Strategies as a freelancer, virtual assistant and personal assistant.

The American actress also worked as a server host in Le Turtle. Lauren is also a model, and currently, she is working as a content researcher and designer at Tafari Wraps.

The actress first hit the screen in 2017 when she portrayed Karen Karr in the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Since gaining popularity as Sarah Fitz from the TV show Manifest, the actress is yet to announce any upcoming projects. Below is a list of her acting credits, according to IMDb.

Lauren Norvelle's movies and TV shows

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2021 Manifest Sarah Fitz 2019 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Moira 2019 The Deuce Angela Martino 2018 Carpetland! Sam 2017 Bull April 2017 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Karen Karr

What is Lauren Norvelle's height?

The American actress is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall. Her weight is approximately 115 pounds (52 kg).

Fast facts about Lauren Norvelle

What is Lauren Norvelle's date of birth? The actress was born on 27 February 1995. How old is Lauren Norvelle? She is 27 years old as of 2022. Who are Lauren Norvelle's parents? The American actress was born to Glenna Norvelle and Michael Donahue. What are some of Lauren Norvelle's shows? She has appeared in TV series like Manifest, The Deuce and Bull. What is Lauren Norvelle's height? She stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. What is Lauren Norvelle's Instagram page? She is active on Instagram under the username @laurennorvelle, with over 5 thousand followers.

Lauren Norvelle is an actress who has appeared in several TV shows. The actress boasts six acting credits under her name. She is also a model who works at Tafari Wraps as a content researcher and designer.

