Kristopher Nava’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Kristopher Nava is a popular American musician. He is a vocalist, guitarist and lead singer of the T3R Elemento band, co-founded by him, Felipe Prieto, Sergio Cardenas and Zeus Gamez.

Kristopher Nava has caught the attention of numerous people with his smooth vocals and well-thought-out lyrics. Their band, T3R Elemento, has members from America, Cuba and Mexico.

Profile summary

Full name Kristopher Angel Nava Castro Known as Kris Nava Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pound 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Teresa Cervantes Angulo Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chrystne Valencia Cazares Profession Musician Net worth $1 million- $5 million Instagram @ggfkrisssssssssssssssss YouTube T3R Elemento

Kristopher Nava’s biography

Singer Gerardo Ortiz (L) and Kristopher Nava of T3R Elemento band receive an award for 'Mejor corrido del año' during Premios de la Radio 2019 at Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The American singer was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Kristopher Nava's family has their roots in Mexico; their parents are Mexican immigrants.

Kristopher Nava's parents are Teresa Cervantes Angulo, while his father's name has not been disclosed. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Maray, and elder brother, Gabriel Nava, who is also a musician.

How old is Kristopher Nava?

Kristopher Nava's age is 22 years old as of 2022. He was born on 25 June 2000. His Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

The American singer started his music career in 2015 when he co-founded the Tercer Elemento band alongside his fellow music artists Felipe Prieto, Sergio Cardenas and Zeus Gamez. The three began uploading their music videos on YouTube. Their live show YouTube videos caught the attention of the A&R executives at Parra Music.

Their music career received a boost when they signed a contract with Parra Music and released their first album, Rafael Caro Quintero en Vivo, in 2016. The album consisted of 15 covers and original tracks.

The band recorded the song Rafo Caro in July 2017, the first single from their first studio album, Underground. The song peaked at number 25 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Songs chart and was released on 3 November 2017.

In 2018, they signed another contract with DEL Records after Ángel Del Villar, the label’s CEO, reached out to them due to their versatile skills in music.

On 16 November 2018, they released their third album, The Green Trip, which consisted of 12 tracks. The same year T3R Elemento was nominated for Latin American Music Awards. Below is a list of some of the songs Kristopher has helped to create.

Kristopher Nava’s songs

Ojitos de Miel

Siempre Clave

Jalo y Exhalo

Con Tus Besos

Que Te Vas

Aerolínea Carrillo

Mi Religión

En Boca de Todos

Rafa Caro

Lo Mejor de Mi Vida

420 y Ya Me Gusto

En Menos de Un Minuto

De Periodico Un Gallito

Dos Hermanos

La Chica Nice

Tu Tienes La Culpa

What is Kristopher Nava’s net worth?

According to Biography Gist, his net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and 5 million. This value is, however, not verified. He mainly earns his income from his music career.

Who is Kristopher Nava's girlfriend?

The famous musician's girlfriend is Chrystne Valencia Cazares. His girlfriend is an Instagram model and social media influencer widely known for posting modelling photos on her Instagram account. It is, however, not known when the two started dating.

How tall is Kristopher Nava?

Kristopher Nava's height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall, and he weighs about 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Kristopher Nava

Who is Kristopher Nava? He is a famous American singer and musician. He is the lead singer of the T3R Elemento band. How old is Kristopher Nava? He is 22 years old as of 2022. Who is Kristopher Nava's brother? He has a brother named Gabriel Nava, who is also a musician. What is Kristopher Nava's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Does Kristopher Nava have a baby? Unfortunately, the young musician does not have a baby. Does Kristopher Nava speak Spanish? Yes, he speaks Spanish but not frequently.

Kristopher Nava is a famous American up-and-coming musician widely known as the lead singer of the T3R Elemento band. He has showcased his musical potential in the music industry and continues working on new releases.

