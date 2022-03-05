Jake Andrich’s biography: age, height, sexuality, net worth

Who is Jake Andrich? He is a Canadian-based TikTok star, YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media personality renowned for his pronounced tattoos and modelling photos he often uploads on social media platforms.

The Canadian social media star posing for a mirror photo wearing a blue vest and grey shorts. Photo: @jakeandrich

Source: Instagram

Jake Andrich is a popular model on OnlyFans, with two verified pages and a million likes combined. The biography below details who he is, including information about his career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Jake Andrich

Jake Andrich Nickname: Jakipz

Jakipz Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7 November 1996

7 November 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of MArch 2022)

25 years old (as of MArch 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Alberta, Canada

Alberta, Canada Current residence: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Undefined

Undefined Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer, model

Social media influencer, model Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million TikTok: @jakeandrich

@jakeandrich Instagram: @jakeandrich

Jake Andrich's biography

The social media sensation was born in Alberta, Canada and currently resides in Edmonton, Alberta. He attended a private school in Alberta. Andrich has an older sister.

What is Jake Andrich's nationality?

The internet sensation is a Canadian national of a white ethnic background.

The TikTok star taking a mirror photo. Photo: @jakeandrich

Source: Instagram

What age is Jake Andrich from TikTok?

The TikTok sensation was born on 7 November 1996. Therefore, he is 25 years old as of March 2022.

What is Jake Andrich's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, his birth sign is Scorpio.

Rise to stardom

Jake launched his YouTube channel on 14 January 2019 with the handle Jakipz. He often shares content about his workout sessions, day by day vlogging, and reposts from his TikTok. Today, he boasts over 381k subscribers and 105 million views.

After launching his YouTube channel, he created a TikTok account in 2020. He has since entertained his audience through his modelling, lip-sync, quick movies, and dress-up videos that he often uploads on his TikTok account. As a result, he has amassed over 10.6 million followers and 200 million likes.

In addition to that, Jake publishes adult content on his OnlyFans pages. He is also an active personality on Twitter and Instagram, where he has garnered over 2.1 million followers combined.

The famous Canadian influencer taking a mirror photo. Photo: @jakeandrich

Source: Instagram

How much is Jake Andrich's net worth?

Although no official sites state his exact net worth, various sources put it between $1 million - $5 million. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours.

Is Jake Andrich gay?

The internet sensation does not put a label to his sexuality. The TikTok star said he was neither straight nor gay in one of YouTube's live broadcasts. He also mentioned on Twitter that he likes whoever makes him happy.

What is Jake Andrich's height?

How tall is the TikTok star? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Jake Andrich is a Canadian social media personality who has amassed substantial fan bases across various platforms thanks to his well-built physique and tattoos. In addition, he is an established model who has maintained his physique through his regular workouts.

