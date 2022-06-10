Ivana Rodríguez’s biography: Who is Georgina Rodriguez’s sister?

Ivana Rodriguez is a Spanish social media sensation. She is also known as the sister of the Spanish model and dancer Georgina Rodriguez, renowned as Cristiano Ronaldo's wife.

Ivana Rodriguez has an active Instagram account where she shares her photos. She also uses the platform to post diets and her weight loss journey.

Profile summary

Full name Ivana Rodriguez Gender Female Date of birth 21 May 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Palamos, Spain Current residence Gijon, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ana Maria Hernandez Father Jorge Rodriquez Siblings 1 Marital status Engaged Partner Carlos Garcia Children 1 Profession Social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @ivana.rodriguez

Ivana Rodriguez’s biography

The social media influencer was born in Palamos, Spain to Ana Maria Hernandez and Jorge Rodriguez.

Her father, a former football player, died from stroke complications in 2019 after being freed from jail. Before his demise, he had been imprisoned for c0caine trafficking until 2013. He died at the age of 70. Her mother's fate is unclear. The same source (The Sun) claims that she is either alive and well, and lives in Italy, or she died after getting involved in a car accident in 2011.

The Instagram star grew up in Jaca, Spain, with her sister, Georgina. They used to attend ballet lessons when they were young.

Ivana is of Spanish nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed. Her father was of Argentine descent, and her mother is Spanish.

How old is Ivana Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister is 30 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21 May 1992. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Georgina Rodriguez's sister do for a living?

She is an Instagram star. She started posting on Instagram in 2013 and currently boasts a considerable following. She uses the platform to post her photos and short videos. Presently, she has over 569 thousand followers.

The social media personality came into the limelight as the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina. Georgina is a Spanish model, dancer and social media personality who has achieved tremendous success in her modelling career. She has been the face of popular magazines such as Women Health and Grazia Italia.

Ivana is also a fitness enthusiast. She sometimes posts her short workout videos on her Instagram.

What is Ivana Rodriguez’s net worth?

According to AllFamousBirthday, her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not official. She earns from her social media career.

Who is Ivana Rodriguez’s husband?

The Spanish internet sensation is engaged to a man named Carlos Garcia. Her husband is a Portuguese sculptor and painter. In 2018, Garcia met Ivana Rodriguez, and Ronaldo is the one to thank for that occurrence. Carlos and Cristiano are close friends, so the footballer decided to introduce him to his partner's sister.

The two started dating in 2018, and one year later, they made their relationship known to the public. The two got engaged in 2021. The couple has a baby girl, Deva. Ivana Rodriguez’s baby was born on 26 December 2021.

What is Ivana Rodriguez's height?

She is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her body weight is estimated to be 174 pounds (79 kg). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

Ivana Rodriguez is a Spanish social media influencer well recognized as the sister of Georgina, Ronaldo's partner. She has amassed a considerable following on Instagram.

