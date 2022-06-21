Biography of Angel BBNaija: age, state of origin, boyfriend

Angel BBNaija is a Nigerian reality TV star, poet and writer. Her popularity skyrocketed after featuring in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) in 2021. She is also an Instagram sensation.

What is Angel BBNaija's state of origin? She hails from Akwa Ibom State. Her tough life made her suffer from depression during her childhood. Have a look at BBNaija Angel's biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name Angel Agnes Smith Nickname Angel BBNaija Gender Female Date of birth 13 February 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Efik Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Titilola Smith Father Baron Meyagy Relationship status Single High School Marywood Girls College University University of Lagos Profession Reality TV personality, writer, poet Net worth $350,000 Instagram @theangeljbsmith

Angel BBNaija's biography

The renowned poet was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Angel BBNaija's parents are Baron Meyagy (father) and Titilola Smith (mother). Her parents divorced, and she was raised by her grandmother.

Angel BBNaija's father is a Nigerian karaoke singer, MC, TV and radio presenter. He manages his daughter's social media accounts. Her Ghanaian mother gave birth to her when she was 16 years old.

Angel attended Marywood Girls College, Lagos, Nigeria. Later, she joined the University of Lagos (UNILAG), although she later dropped out within two weeks due to her mother's intense pressure. The reality TV star later enrolled in a British Foundation College to study Mass Communication and later dropped out.

How old is Angel from BBNaija?

Angel BBNaija's age is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 13 February 2000. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Angel Smith is a writer, reality TV star and poet. She developed a passion for writing at 14 years. She sharpened her writing skills by taking various freelance writing jobs. As a result, she has written some books and write-ups. She also invested her time in poetry as a section of it.

The reality television star came into the limelight after becoming the first female housemate in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 in 2021. She was among the 26 contestants competing for the grand prize of 90 million in the reality TV show that began on 24 July 2021. She made it to the finale and finished in fifth place.

What is Angel BBNaija's net worth?

According to an unreliable source, her net worth is estimated to be $350,000. However, the writer's exact net worth is unknown. She earns her wealth from her writing career and brand endorsements such as Jenny's Glow, Lipton, Eyowo and Poolee_gadgets.

Who is Angel BBNaija's boyfriend?

Angel from Big Brother Naija is currently single. She was previously in a relationship. Her boyfriend Victor died in June 2019. His death was mental health-related.

Fast facts about Angel BBNaija

What is the real name of Angel in BBN? The Nigerian writer was born Angel Agnes Smith. How old is Angel from BBN? She is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Angel's net worth? According to Press Informant, her net worth is $350,000. However, the information is unverified. Who is Angel BBNaija's mum? Her mother is Titilola, a Ghanaian national. She lives in Ghana. Where is Angel BBN from? The reality TV star was born in Akwa Ibom State but she currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What tribe is Smith? She belongs to the Efik tribe.

Angel BBNaija is a writer, reality TV personality and a poet from Nigeria. She is widely known for participating in the Big Brother Naija season 6. She was nicknamed A21 during the contest.

