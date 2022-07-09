Jahbril Cook’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Jahbril Cook is an up-and-coming actor, singer, writer, baker and social media personality. He rose to stardom in 2021 for his role in the Netflix teen drama film A Week Away, where he plays George. He also starred as Watson in the Disney Channel original movie Spin (2021).

Jahbril Cook made his professional acting debut in 2021. He has also performed and contributed to various on-campus and New York Theatre productions such as The Snowy Day and Other Stories, The 121st Annual Varsity Show, Godspell and Bingo.

Profile summary

Real name Jahbril Cook Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1998 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Juneau, Alaska, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Cook Mother Lolit* Flores Cook Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Columbia University Profession Actor, singer, writer, baker, social media personality Net worth $1 million - $2 million Instagram @jahbrilcook Twitter @jahbrilcook

Jahbril Cook’s biography

The rising actor was born and raised in Juneau, Alaska, United States of America. His father is Cook, while his mother is Lolit* Flores Cook. He was raised alongside two sisters. His older sister is Chakra; however, he has not disclosed the identity of his younger sister on the internet.

He is an American national of mixed ethnicity (African-American). He currently resides in Los Angeles, United States.

The actor attended NC Governor’s School and later enrolled at Weaver Academy of Performing and Visual Arts. He also attended Columbia University, New York, where he graduated with B.A. in Drama & Theatre Arts in 2017.

How old is Jahbril Cook?

Jahbril Cook's age is 23 years old as of 2022. When was Jahbril born? He was born on 7 August 1998. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Jahbril Cook is an actor, writer, singer, baker, and social media personality. He recently came into the spotlight after he appeared in the Netflix teen drama film A Week Away as George. The movie tells a story of a troubled teenager who takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp, where he finds love, friends, and a place to belong.

He was also cast in the Disney Channel original movie Spin (2021) as Watson. He starred in the film alongside stars such as Anna Cathcart, Agam Darshi and Michela Luci.

Jahbril Cook's movies and TV shows

The American actor is still new in the entertainment industry and has not been featured in many movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, he has only 2 acting credits, A Week Away (2021) and Spin (2021).

Apart from acting, he is also a social media personality. He has an Instagram account where he mainly shares his pictures and videos with his friends and short videos. As of now, Jahbril Cook's Instagram has over 23 thousand followers.

What is Jahbril Cook's net worth?

The rising star's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. His primary source of income is his acting career.

Is Jahbril Cook married?

The Los Angeles-based actor is neither married nor dating anyone. He is currently presumed to be single since he has not confirmed any information about his previous and current relationships.

Jahbril Cook's height and weight

The American actor stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Jahbril is a young rising actor, writer, baker, and musician based in Los Angeles, United States. He is popularly recognized for appearing in the Netflix teen drama film A Week Away. He is also an Instagram sensation.

