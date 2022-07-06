Matthew Espinosa’s biography: age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows

Matthew Espinosa is an American actor, YouTuber, writer and social media personality. He is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows such as American Vandal, The Text Committee and Wild for the Night. In addition, Espinosa found fame as a content creator on the now-defunct app Vine.

Matthew Espinosa attends AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Be Somebody" at AOL Studios In New York on June 7, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh

Matthew Espinosa was a member of the social media group MagCon. The group was active from 2013 to 2017 and comprised of young online stars from platforms like Instagram and Vine. Matthew and the other stars toured the US, meeting and greeting fans.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Lee Espinosa Nickname Mr Hollywood Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Woodbridge, Virginia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Hazel Eye colour Light Brown Mother Laura Espinosa Father Rafael Espinosa Siblings 5 Relationship status Single School Bishop Ireton High School Profession Actor, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @matthewespinosa Twitter @MatthewEspinosa TikTok @matthewespinosa YouTube Matthew Espinosa

Matthew Espinosa’s bio

Where is Matt Espinosa from? He is from Woodbridge, Virginia, in the United States. Matthew was born and raised in Woodbridge. He is the last born in his family. Matthew was raised alongside his three siblings. He has two older brothers named Ryan and Dylan and a sister named Kristen. In addition, he has two half-siblings named Melanie Nocera and Rafael Espinosa III.

Actor Matthew Espinosa arrives for a special screening of "Be Somebody" at Arclight Cinemas on June 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Who are Matthew Espinosa’s parents? His parents' names are Laura and Rafael Enrique Espinosa II. Matthew's dad was a broker who worked for the Capital Mortgage Corporation.

Matt has a mixed ethnic background. The actor is of Colombian, French, Irish and German ancestry.

How old is Matthew Espinosa?

As of 2022, Matthew Espinosa's age is 25 years. He was born on 7 July 1997. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What nationality is Matt Espinosa?

He holds an American nationality. The YouTuber is an American national by birth. He was born and spent most of his childhood in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Education

He attended Bishop Ireton High School, a private Catholic preparatory high school based in Alexandria, Virginia. The actor was active in sports. He was part of his high school football and lacrosse teams.

Career

Why is Matthew Espinosa famous? He found fame on the now-defunct app, Vine. The social media personality has since expanded to YouTube and TikTok, as well as Instagram and Twitter. He is also an actor and has featured in several movies and TV shows. In addition, he co-hosts a podcast on the YouTube channel Gen2Gen Podcast with Erik Griffin.

From a young age, Matthew always wanted to be a celebrity. He was a quirky kid who learnt to do different things. Matt learnt to play the piano as a child, and his talents were visible to everyone that interacted with him. This led to his father nicknaming him Mr Hollywood.

He got his breakthrough when he created his account on Vine. Espinosa had amassed over 6.3 million followers on the platform.

Matthew has since amassed a considerable following across all major platforms. He is active on TikTok, where he posts content weekly. His TikTok account has over 1.9 million followers. Espinosa's YouTube channel has over 2.05 million subscribers. He has a significant following on Instagram and Twitter, with 5.3 million and 3.8 million followers respectively.

He would later join the social media group MagCon. The group consisted of other social media stars such as Aaron Carpenter, Jack Johnson, Jack Gilinsky, Cameron Dallas, Shawn Mendes and Nash Grier. The group aimed to travel around the world, meeting and greeting fans of the social media celebrities. The group was dissolved in 2017.

What movies has Matthew Espinosa been in?

According to IMDB, he has 5 credits to his name. He got his first role in Be Somebody in 2016, where he played Jordan Jaye. The star has not been active in the acting scene as of late. His most recent role came in 2018.

Internet personality Matthew Espinosa attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Here is a list of Matthew Espinosa's movies and TV shows:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2016 Be Somebody Jordan Jaye 2016 48 Hours to Live Burns 2017 Ballers Adam 2017 The Text Committee Captain Zac Diamond 2018 American Vandal Joey Oliver

What is Matthew Espinosa's net worth?

The Wealthy Genius alleges that Matthew Espinosa is worth $2.5 million. The blog alleges that he has made money through his exploits as an actor and a social media influencer. However, he has not confirmed or spoken about his exact net worth.

Where is Matthew Espinosa now?

As of 2022, Matthew is still active in the social media space. He continues to create content on TikTok and YouTube pages. In addition, Espinosa hosts a podcast show with Erik Griffin on their joint YouTube channel Gen2Gen Podcast.

Matthew Espinosa facts

What is Matthew Espinosa's age? As of 2022, he is 25 years old. He was born on 7 July 1997. Where does Matthew Espinosa live? He lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Matt Espinosa's girlfriend? As of 2022, he is currently single. He keeps his private life away from the limelight. What is Matthew Espinosa's net worth? He is allegedly worth $2.5 million. What are some of Matthew Espinosa's movies and TV shows? He has featured in movies and TV shows such as American Vandal, The Text Committee and Wild for the Night. Where is Matthew Espinosa in 2022? He resides in Los Angeles, where he creates online content. He hosts a podcast show called Gen2Gen Podcast.

Matthew Espinosa has made a name for himself as a content creator, actor and social media personality. He gained popularity in his teens with his witty, goofy and funny videos, which he uploaded on Vine. He had over 6.3 million followers before the app became defunct in 2017.

