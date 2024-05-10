As candidates continue to check their JAMB UTME results, a school in Kogi state has shared the scores of its students

The school, ECWA George Campion Academy, shared the results of six JAMB candidates who did very well in the UTME

One of the candidates, Eniola Jonathan God'slove scored 309 to emerge the best UTME candidate from the school

A Nigerian secondary school located in Egbe, Kogi state, has proudly displayed its students' UTME results.

The school, ECWA George Campion Academy, is celebrating due to the performance of some of its students.

The school shared the results of six students who did well in JAMB. Photo credit: Facebook/ECWA Campion Academy and JAMB.

The results of six of the students who sat for JAMB from the school show that they all passed.

One of them, Eniola Jonathan God'slove, scored 309 marks, making him the school's highest JAMB scorer.

The remaining five students all scored above 200 marks in UTME. The school shared the result on Facebook and captioned it:

"Celebrate with us in this year's JAMB result; we glorify God!"

