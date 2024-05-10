Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the outspoken ex-special assistant on social media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, May 10, questioned the "low-profile treatment" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Legit.ng reports that Prince Harry and Meghan have arrived in Nigeria for a three-day visit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit an Abuja school on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo credit: Andrew Esiebo

This is their first trip to the country as a couple.

Their visit is part of a series of events linked to the Invictus Games, the sporting event for injured service men and women founded by Prince Harry which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024.

The couple landed in Abuja on Friday morning, May 10, and began their visit with a tour of Lightway Academy, a primary and secondary school in the Nigerian capital city.

Reacting to the visit, Omokri said he 'thought it would generate more of a buzz in the local and international media than it is generating'.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"I thought the ongoing visit by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Nigeria would generate more of a buzz in the local and international media than it is generating. Rather disappointing news coverage.

"Former #BBNaija housemates get more coverage in Nigeria than the Sussexes just by unfollowing each other on X. In England, the visit is barely registering. In America, it is completely ignored. What is happening? Or did they deliberately ask to be given a low-profile treatment?"

Prince Harry says royal family were stunned

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a short clip of Prince Harry talking about his relationship with Meghan Markle had some people up in arms.

In the video, he made fun of how people responded to Meghan Markle being his partner.

