Kris Collins (Kallmekris)’ biography: age, height, net worth

Kris Collins is a Canadian YouTuber, TikTok star, fashion blogger, and social media influencer known as Kallmekris. Her fame skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to her dance and comedic video clips on TikTok.

Photo: @kriscollins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kallmekris worked as a crew member on the CW's Riverdale as a hairdresser before joining TikTok. She began her social media journey in 2020. She also thrives on other social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

Profile summary

Real name Kristina Halliwell Collins Nickname Kallmekris Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada Current residence British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Pansexual Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Siblings 5 Mother Karalee Collins Father John Halliwell High school East High, Salt Lake City College Vancouver Hair Academy South Surrey Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $2-3 million Instagram @kriscollins TikTok @kallmekris YouTube Kallmekris

Kris Collins' biography

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kris Collins, whose full name is Kristina Halliwell Collins, was born in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. Her mother is Karalee Collins, and her step-father is John Halliwell. Her parents divorced when she was young.

She has five siblings, two maternal sisters, Alissa and Jessica, and two paternal half-siblings, Markus and Emma. She also has a brother called Jacob. Her older sister Jessica is also a TikTok star.

The social media sensation attended East High, Salt Lake City in Utah, for her high school studies and completed it in 2014. She later enrolled in Vancouver Hair Academy South Surrey and where she graduated as a certified hairdresser in 2017.

How old is Kallmekris?

Kallmekris' age is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 July 1996. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Kris started her TikTok journey in April 2020 after quitting her job as a hairdresser due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, she was making videos on TikTok for fun. She worked as a hairdresser in Vancouver, Canada. The TikToker also worked on television and movie sets such as Riverdale.

In December 2020, she started working again as a hairdresser, so she was doing both TikTok and hairdressing. The social media celebrity later decided to concentrate fully on TikTok. She is famous for posting videos portraying many characters she creates herself and other humorous skits.

Her TikTok account has attracted over 44 million followers with almost 2 billion likes. She also has a spam TikTok account, with almost 11 million followers and over 141 million likes.

Kris is also famous on Instagram. The TikTok star uses her platform to post photos and promote clothing brands such as Vessi, Bexx and Kmk. She has 2 million followers at present.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel, which she launched on 14 January 2015. It has over 6 million subscribers. She entertains her fans by posting videos of reactions, funny skits, challenges, and compilations of her TikTok videos.

What is Kallmekris' net worth?

According to Celebs Explore, her net worth is estimated to be between $2-3 million. However, this information is not verified. She primarily earns her wealth from her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Kris Collins' boyfriend?

The Canadian YouTuber is currently single. She was previously in a relationship with Aaron Brown. Kris Collins and Aaron Brown dated for 6 years. The two met at a barbecue and planned their first date on Kris' birthday.

In October 2021, her fans started speculating that they were no longer together. It was after Kris, on a YouTube Q&A video, declined to answer a question of whether she was in a relationship. She later confirmed the break-up through her TikTok side account on 14 October 2021.

What is Kallmekris' sexuality?

On 13 October 2021, Kris uploaded a video on her YouTube channel, explaining that her attraction is not limited to any particular gender, thus she might be considered pansexual. Does Kallmekris have a girlfriend? No. She has not been involved in any public romantic relationship with a woman.

What is Kallmekris' height?

The Canadian TikTok star is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kg).

FAQs

How old is Kris Collins from TikTok? She is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Kallmekris' birthday? The YouTuber marks her birthday on 1 July every year. What is Kallmekris' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Can Kallmekris speak Russian? Not really. Kris has uploaded videos on TikTok and YouTube with different accents, including Russian, and she knows a few words, but she does not speak the language. Does Kallmekris have a boyfriend? She is currently single but was in a relationship with Aaron Brown in the past. Where does Kris Collins live now? She currently resides in British Columbia, Canada.

Kris Collins is a Canadian TikTok star and YouTuber who is well known for her hilarious skits, dances, and reactions that she shares on TikTok. She has gained a significant following on her TikTok account and other social media pages due to her unique, consistent and engaging content.

READ ALSO: Logan Pepper's biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on Logan Pepper. He is an American actor who rose to fame after featuring in the television series American Housewife as Cooper Bradford. He has also appeared in other television series such as Wolves, Quadratic Equations and Total Eclipse.

Logan was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States, to his parents, Corey and Susannah Pepper. He is currently single, but he was previously in a relationship with the famous actress Meg Donnelly.

Source: Legit.ng