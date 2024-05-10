A Nigerian man got many people talking as he bought a tipper with millions of naira for potential good returns

The man boldly stood in front of the tipper that looked newly repainted to avoid body rust commonly associated with such a mechanical vehicle

Many Nigerians who realised he must have spent a lot on the tipper "tapped" into his blessings and wished to have the same

A Nigerian man has been praised for being smart as he invested millions of naira into getting a sand tipper.

Posing with a brown envelope assumed to be the tipper's document, the man congratulated himself for the purchase.

The man proudly stood in front of his tipper. Photo source: @donbee002

Source: TikTok

He panned his camera around the automobile to show people how grand it looks. The vehicle looked newly painted.

At the start of the video, a mechanic was in the tipper, working on it. Many Nigerians loved his business move.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

they call me xuccessful rukky said:

"Congrats Omor nor be play na man you be tipper na 47million now."

hellen freeman said:

"Best investment bro i tap from ur grace."

Grace boi said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your grace."

IbRaHiM NBA$ said:

"Congrat bro Benz way pass Benz."

StAy PaID said:

"Best investment ever️ ,congratulations brother."

berrybillionz44 said:

"Congrat my bro more tipper coming."

josh jolade said:

"E no easy. God bless you as you made right choice."

blessedbillion4 said:

"Bro now business now sure pass. Congratulations."

Mr Plug360 said:

"This one na sharp investment oo bro."

Nze worldwide said:

"Congrats bro and many more."

Riçhy_DC said:

"Congrats blood, more win to come!.. e no easy."

Marley money said:

"Keep it up bro..."

okoloba01 said:

"Na Benz ooo no one is talking another the Benz logo on it. Congrats blood."

Another man bought tipper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with a smart business move acquired a truck after he made it in life. He did not spend money on flashy cars and his lifestyle.

He (@bigdollar120) shared a video of the new truck and congratulated himself on the success. He even sat in the driver's seat and posed with the new vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng