Young Man Buys Tipper for Delivery Business, Leaves Benz, Makes Good Investment
- A Nigerian man got many people talking as he bought a tipper with millions of naira for potential good returns
- The man boldly stood in front of the tipper that looked newly repainted to avoid body rust commonly associated with such a mechanical vehicle
- Many Nigerians who realised he must have spent a lot on the tipper "tapped" into his blessings and wished to have the same
A Nigerian man has been praised for being smart as he invested millions of naira into getting a sand tipper.
Posing with a brown envelope assumed to be the tipper's document, the man congratulated himself for the purchase.
He panned his camera around the automobile to show people how grand it looks. The vehicle looked newly painted.
At the start of the video, a mechanic was in the tipper, working on it. Many Nigerians loved his business move.
they call me xuccessful rukky said:
"Congrats Omor nor be play na man you be tipper na 47million now."
hellen freeman said:
"Best investment bro i tap from ur grace."
Grace boi said:
"Congratulations, I tap from your grace."
IbRaHiM NBA$ said:
"Congrat bro Benz way pass Benz."
StAy PaID said:
"Best investment ever️ ,congratulations brother."
berrybillionz44 said:
"Congrat my bro more tipper coming."
josh jolade said:
"E no easy. God bless you as you made right choice."
blessedbillion4 said:
"Bro now business now sure pass. Congratulations."
Mr Plug360 said:
"This one na sharp investment oo bro."
Nze worldwide said:
"Congrats bro and many more."
Riçhy_DC said:
"Congrats blood, more win to come!.. e no easy."
Marley money said:
"Keep it up bro..."
okoloba01 said:
"Na Benz ooo no one is talking another the Benz logo on it. Congrats blood."
