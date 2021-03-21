Diego Tinoco’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Diego Tinoco acts as Cesar Diaz in Netflix's top-rated series named On My Block. What happened to Cesar On My Block? He was homeless when Oscar kicked him out of the gang for not killing Latrelle. Furthermore, his girlfriend's dad orders her not to accommodate him in their house.

Cesar's estranged friends don't support him when he steps into Oscar's gang leadership position; hence he falls back into his past life. The undeniable on-screen chemistry between him and a female co-star will delight you.

Profile summary

Full name Diego Tinoco Date of birth 25th November 1997 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Anaheim, California, USA Age 24 years old (as of July 2022) Career Actor and model Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Latino Father Víctor Hugo Tinoco Calvillo Mother Ale Tinoco Brother Luigi Tinoco Marital status Single Relationship status Single Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 metres) Eye color Dark brown Hair color Black Net worth $850k (approx.) Instagram @diegotinoco Twitter @diegotinoco TikTok @diegotinoco Facebook Diego Tinoco YouTube Diego Tinoco

Diego Tinoco's biography

He descends from a Colombian, Mexican, and Ecuadorian lineage. Diego Tinoco's father, Víctor Hugo Tinoco Calvillo, is Mexican, while his mother, Ale Tinoco, is Colombian.

Tinoco's parents raised him in a Christian home and supported his acting career ambitions. The actor has a brother named Luigi Tinoco and hopes to buy his mother her dream beach house someday.

How old is Diego Tinoco?

Diego Tinoco's age is 24 years old as of July 2022. The charming actor was born on 25th November 1997 in Anaheim, California, USA.

Diego Tinoco's vitiligo condition

Doctors diagnosed him with a skin condition called vitiligo at a tender age. As a result, Diego wore long sleeve shirts growing up to hide his patchy skin. The troublesome condition makes the skin lose its pigment cells, resulting in discolored patches on different body parts, including the hair.

What triggers vitiligo?

Auto-immune disease, neurogenic factors, genetics, sunburn, stress, and chemical exposure can make one develop this skin condition. Tinoco is approachable for photos. Nevertheless, he wears baseball caps and hoodies to hide from the public but not his condition.

Career history

Tinoco acted in theatres before landing roles in films and TV series. Apart from acting as César Díaz in Netflix's comedy-drama series, On My Block, the star's other roles include:

Mateo, a guest actor on Teen Wolf in 2016

in 2016 Diego in the 2017's Welcome to Valhalla .

. Tybalt in the R#J movie in 2021.

Diego's new project, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac manga series (as a mysterious assassin), will be released in 2023. He will also feature in Netflix's Mourning Wars film. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Awards and nominations

The actor was nominated for the Teen Choice Award's Choice Summer TV Star: Male and Imagen Award's Best Actor - Television in 2019.

Who is Diego Tinoco dating?

Diego Tinoco's dating life is his fans' new sensation. Although the actor hides his love life from the limelight, fans speculate he has a thing for a famous female celebrity.

Is Diego Tinoco dating Sierra Capri?

Sierra Capri is not Diego Tinoco's girlfriend, but they have a platonic and professional relationship. The actors met during On My Block's chemistry test audition.

The judges wanted to see how good they would be for a romantic scene. Diego and Sierra kissed so passionately that the casting stopped and waited for them to finish making out.

In the series, Sierra Capri plays the character of Monse Finnie, Diego Tinoco's girlfriend. Mons and Cesar are seemingly flirty, but there is no real-life romance between them. Tension rose in Diego Tinoco and Sierra Capri's relationship in season 3 when he cheats on her.

Both actors would love to see their characters experience a happy ever after despite the challenges their romance faces. The final season of On My Block (season 4) was released in 2021.

The actor is single until he states otherwise. While secret admirers are thrilled to know Sierra Capri and Diego Tinoco are not dating, other fans long for the day their icon will publicly introduce the love of his life.

What is Diego Tinoco's net worth?

Diego is worth around $850k. The amount comprises his earnings from On My Block, social media sponsorships, and brand endorsements.

Tinoco makes around $5,300 from social media sponsorships. He also got a combined salary of $400k from the show's first and second seasons.

The two seasons have ten episodes, and each main cast member earned $20k per episode. In season 3, each actor was paid around $81,250 per episode, which amounted to at least $650k for the entire season.

What character did Diego Tinoco play in Teen Wolf?

New fans wonder, "Who did Diego Tinoco play in Teen Wolf?" The actor played the role of Mateo in Teen Wolf season 6, episode 1. Diego Tinoco's Teen Wolf character was a minor guest role.

How tall is Diego Tinoco?

Diego Tinoco's height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Where does Diego Tinoco live?

The actor lives in Los Angeles because of his work as an actor.

What is Diego Tinoco's Instagram page?

Find him @diegotinoco on Instagram. The actor has 2.7 million followers as of July 2022.

You do not want to miss Diego Tinoco in action. Join millions of people who stream his movies and series on Netflix. His fans are confident that his future works will also blow their minds away.

