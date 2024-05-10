The Rivers state house of assembly quarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt have been taken over by the police

The police operatives about 30 patrol vans to block the entrances to the Rivers lawmakers’ estate

This was after the Martins Amaewhule-led house of assembly claimed that Governor Sim Fubara was planning to demolish the quarters

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Operatives of the Rivers state police command have taken over the state house of assembly quarters located along the Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

About 30 armed policemen were said to have taken over all the assembly’s entrances including the first and second gates to the lawmakers’ estate.

Armed policemen barricade entrance to Rivers assembly quarters

According to The Nation, the police used about 30 patrol vans to block the entrances after the Martins Amaewhule-led house of assembly claimed that Governor Fubara was planning to demolish the quarters.

Legit.ng recalls that Amaewhule made the alarm after Fubara paid a surprise visit to the facility on Thursday, May 9.

As reported by Daily Trust, the entrance adjacent to the Mobile Police Force 19 Division and the other beside the Port Harcourt office of the National Identification Management Agency were blocked by the police.

Armed policemen were seen barricading the gates to secure the facility on Friday, May 10.

It was gathered that anti-Fubara lawmakers including some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) kept vigil around the estate till daybreak.

Defending his surprise visit, Fubara said the visit was to assess whether the building needed rehabilitation.

He pledged that with a new Speaker onboard, the building would be renovated to a more modern, more appealing structure to make living very comfortable for the legislators.

Fubara expressed confusion as to why the visit generated fuss, as if the quarters is not part of the state properties, a state he heads.

Wike-backed lawmakers expose Fubara's plan

Legit. ng reported that the lawmakers queuing behind the former governor of Rivers and minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, raised the alarm over Governor Fubara's plot to demolish the state assembly quarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The Martin Amaewhule-led group raised the alarm while addressing journalists after the governor visited the assembly quarters on Thursday, May 9.

Amaewhule, who spoke on behalf of the group, accused the governor of violating the existing court order.

