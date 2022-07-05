Nengi’s biography BBNaija: age, birthday, net worth, origins
Nengi from BBNaija is a model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer from Nigeria. She rose to stardom after she was announced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 5 (Lockdown) housemates, which premiered on Africa Magic on 19 July 2020. She is also an Instagram star with a massive fan base.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Nengi is a popular social media influencer in Nigeria. She has worked with various notable brands such as Guinness Nigeria, Mobile Nigeria, Jenny’s Glow Skin, Glenfiddich Nigeria, and Octafx.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Rebecca Nengi Hampson
|Famous as
|Nengi
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 January 1998
|Age
|24 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Bayelsa, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Abuja, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|State of origin
|Bayelsa State
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|University of Port Harcourt
|Profession
|Model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$250,000
|@nengiofficial
|@nengiofficial
Nengi BBNaija's biography
The reality TV Star was born Rebecca Nengi Hampson in Bayelsa, the south-south region of Nigeria. She was raised alongside her older sister. Her parents are deceased.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
She graduated from the University of Port Harcourt with a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and Communication.
How old is Nengi?
As of 2022, Nengi’s age is 24 years old. She was born on 1 January 1998. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What does Nengi do for a living?
She is a renowned model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Nengi is also a model; she was among the top five contestants of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017. She is the CEO of the business line titled ShoesByFlora.
She came into the spotlight when she was featured in one of Africa's biggest reality television shows, Big Brother Naija season 5 (Lockdown). She was among the 20 contestants competing for the grand prize of N90 million in the reality TV show, which aired on 19 July 2020. She managed to get into the finale, finishing in third place.
The reality television star is also popular on Instagram. Her Instagram account has over 3.1 million followers at the time of writing. She mainly shares her fashion and modelling pictures and also endorses various products. Her Twitter account has 836.4 thousand followers at the present.
What is Nengi's net worth?
Her alleged net worth is approximated to be $250 thousand. She primarily earns her income from her business endeavours and brand endorsements.
Fast facts about Nengi BBNaija
- Who is Nengi BBNaija? She is a model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer.
- What nationality is Nengi? She is Nigerian.
- Where is Nengi from? She is from Bayelsa State, located in the southern part of Nigeria.
- When is Nengi's birthday? The reality television personality celebrates her birthday on 1 January every year.
- What is Nengi's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022.
- Is Nengi of mixed ethnicity? No, her parents were both Nigerian.
Nengi is a model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She is best known for her appearances on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 5 (Lockdown). She is also a social media influencer who has worked for numerous notable brands like Guinness.
READ ALSO: Kris Collins (Kallmekris)’ biography: age, height, net worth
Legit.ng recently published Kris Collins’ biography. She is a prominent YouTuber, TikTok star, fashion blogger, and social media influencer from Canada. She was born in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. Her real name is Kristina Halliwell Collins.
Kriss Collins gained immense popularity for sharing dance and short comedy videos on TikTok. She is also famous on various social media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, with a significant following.
Source: Legit.ng