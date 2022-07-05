Nengi’s biography BBNaija: age, birthday, net worth, origins

Nengi from BBNaija is a model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer from Nigeria. She rose to stardom after she was announced as one of the Big Brother Naija season 5 (Lockdown) housemates, which premiered on Africa Magic on 19 July 2020. She is also an Instagram star with a massive fan base.

Photo: @nengiofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nengi is a popular social media influencer in Nigeria. She has worked with various notable brands such as Guinness Nigeria, Mobile Nigeria, Jenny’s Glow Skin, Glenfiddich Nigeria, and Octafx.

Profile summary

Real name Rebecca Nengi Hampson Famous as Nengi Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bayelsa, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Bayelsa State Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education University of Port Harcourt Profession Model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $250,000 Instagram @nengiofficial Twitter @nengiofficial

Nengi BBNaija's biography

The reality TV Star was born Rebecca Nengi Hampson in Bayelsa, the south-south region of Nigeria. She was raised alongside her older sister. Her parents are deceased.

She graduated from the University of Port Harcourt with a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and Communication.

How old is Nengi?

As of 2022, Nengi’s age is 24 years old. She was born on 1 January 1998. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Nengi do for a living?

She is a renowned model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Nengi is also a model; she was among the top five contestants of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017. She is the CEO of the business line titled ShoesByFlora.

She came into the spotlight when she was featured in one of Africa's biggest reality television shows, Big Brother Naija season 5 (Lockdown). She was among the 20 contestants competing for the grand prize of N90 million in the reality TV show, which aired on 19 July 2020. She managed to get into the finale, finishing in third place.

The reality television star is also popular on Instagram. Her Instagram account has over 3.1 million followers at the time of writing. She mainly shares her fashion and modelling pictures and also endorses various products. Her Twitter account has 836.4 thousand followers at the present.

What is Nengi's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is approximated to be $250 thousand. She primarily earns her income from her business endeavours and brand endorsements.

Fast facts about Nengi BBNaija

Who is Nengi BBNaija? She is a model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer. What nationality is Nengi? She is Nigerian. Where is Nengi from? She is from Bayelsa State, located in the southern part of Nigeria. When is Nengi's birthday? The reality television personality celebrates her birthday on 1 January every year. What is Nengi's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022. Is Nengi of mixed ethnicity? No, her parents were both Nigerian.

Nengi is a model, reality TV personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She is best known for her appearances on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 5 (Lockdown). She is also a social media influencer who has worked for numerous notable brands like Guinness.

