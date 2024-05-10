JAMB gives update on 2024 Direct Entry registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said registration for the 2024 Direct Entry will not close on Friday, May 10

The examination, however, did not give any specific date for closure of registration for interested applicants

The board urged applicants to utilize the opportunity to complete the ongoing registration for the examination

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a fresh update on the ongoing 2024 Direct Entry registration.

The examination body said the 2024 DE registration will not close on Friday, May 10.

JAMB, however, advised applicants to take good advantage of the period to complete their registration.

This was contained in a short respond issued to a question via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Friday, May 10.

“2024 DE registration isn't closing today. However, you are urged to make hay while the sun shines.”

Nigerians react as JAMB gives update on DE registration

Some Nigerians have reacted to the fresh update on the DE registration. Legit.ng captures some reactions.

Nasar @Nasar1_Tv

@JAMBHQ when DE closes how then we'll be able to upgrade our jamb to DE

Please put more light to this

I'm really confused

Damilare Elizabeth @DamilareElizab2

But we are unable to get the e-pin, is it network issue or is from the office we need solution to this cos some people are yet to get the e-pin

Brain33r @brain33r40470

I've bought the e-pin trying to start my registration process. I'm asking for a centre to get my registration done here in Kano caused I tried 3 today but they are not active. And I will love to know the exact requirements for IJMB DE registration. Thank you.

Ayodeji Omoleye @ayodeji_om27249

Please I register for jamb and I want to convert it to de but I don't do the jamb

Can't I still convert it to DE

Please what should I do

Ansyytunez @xcober69

#JAMBHQ Pls I registered for jamb and would like to convert to direct entry. Should I just buy the DE pin as well ?

