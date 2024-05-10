25 Nyesom Wike-backed lawmakers in the Rivers state assembly have been restrained from parading themselves as lawmakers

Justice C. N. Wali of the state high court sitting in Port Harcourt gave the exparte order on Friday, May 10, 2024

The judge also stopped the pro-Wike lawmakers from sitting in the Rivers house of assembly auditorium

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A state high court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained 25 Rivers State House of Assembly members, led by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, from parading themselves as lawmaker in the state.

Justice C. N. Wali in an exparte order issued on Friday, May 10, 2024, also stopped the pro-Nyesom Wike’s lawmakers from sitting in the assembly auditorium.

The judge gave the ruling after the Speaker of Rivers state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari, and Hon. Orubienimigha Adolphus Timothy dragged the 25 lawmakers before the court seeking an order stopping them from parading themselves as lawmakers of the state Assembly.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

"An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/ or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

"It is further Ordered that this Order, the Motion on Notice and the writ and other processes, in this case, be served on the 1st to 25th Defendants/Respondents within seven (7) days from date by substituted means to wit: of pasting at the entrance gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Legislative Quarters, Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt and for such service to be deemed good and proper."

Justice Wali adjourned the case to the 29th of May, 2024 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

