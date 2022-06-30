Dom Zeglaitis, Durte Dom’s biography: age, height, what happened?

Who is Dom Zeglaitis? He is a Lithuanian-American rapper, YouTuber, and social media influencer renowned for his self-titled YouTube channel. He is famously recognized for sharing challenges and daily vlogs. He is also a former member of the Vlog Squad, a popular YouTube group Vlog Squad.

Dom Zeglaitis gained fame due to his YouTube channel. He is currently a popular figure on the internet with a considerable fan base. He is also a singer best known for Looking to land and Highly inappropriate.

Profile summary

Real name Dominykas Zeglaitis Known as Durte Dom Gender Male Date of birth 29 June 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lithuania Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Lithuanian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High school Vernon Hills High School Profession Musician, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @dominykas YouTube DOMINYKAS

Dom Zeglaitis’ biography

The social media influencer was born in Lithuania but later moved to Chicago, Illinois, the United States, with his family. He was raised together with his younger brother, Rascal Zeglaitis. The American YouTuber attended Vernon Hills High School.

What is Durte Dom's age?

Durte Dom is 27 years old as of 2022. The influencer was born on 29 June 1995. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Dom has been passionate about becoming music since childhood. He started his career as a rapper in January 2014 with a mix tape, Looking to Land, which consisted of four tracks. Afterwards, he released his second mix tape, Highly Inappropriate, which had seven tracks.

Dom Zeglaitis' songs

The famous YouTuber has also released several tracks in collaboration with other Vlog Squad members. Below is a list of some of the songs he has helped to create.

Comatose

Durte At The Darty

Where My Phone?

Morning Sun

Miss America

Hold Up!

I Ain't Goin

School Supplies

Red Pill

Dom is also currently focussing on his social media career. He launched his YouTube channel on 17 February 2013 but posted his first video, BREAKING UP WITH GIRLFRIEND?, on 20 November 2016. Currently, he boasts over 803 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Besides YouTube, he is also active on Instagram, with over 907 thousand followers. In addition, the famous singer has gained fame on Twitter, where his account has over 19 thousand followers. He was also on TikTok with over 2.7 million followers. Unfortunately, he was banned from the platform after he made a false confession video.

what is Durte Dom's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, his net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. This information, however, is not verified. He has acquired his wealth primarily from his music and social media career.

Durte Dom’s height and weight

The social media influencer is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall, and he weighs about 141 pounds (64 kilograms). He has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Durte Dom's allegations

In 2018, Dom allegedly rap*d an intoxicated young woman identified only as Hannah. Dom and other members of the Vlog Squad reportedly bought her alcohol one night while they were filming a video. According to the woman, she was too drunk to consent to the sexual act. He later apologized for his behaviour.

What happened to Durte Dom?

Dom has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law following his TikTok video claiming responsibility for a viral Tesla crash stunt that was under investigation.

He made the video after Los Angeles police wrote on Twitter that they were investigating a car crash stunt after the driver of the car was spotted speeding over a hill and crashing into two vehicles. He was considered a person of interest by the detectives based on his false confession. Shortly after, he was banned from TikTok.

Fast facts about Dom Zeglaitis

What is Durte Dom's real name? His real name is Dominykas Zeglaitis. What is Durte Dom’s age? The social media influencer is 27 years as of 2022. What is Durte Dom’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. What is Durte Dom's height? The famous YouTuber is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What nationality is Durte Dom? He has Lithuanian and American nationalities and is of white ethnicity. Why is Dom not in David’s vlogs anymore? David stopped Dom from appearing in his YouTube videos after Dom’s allegations of sexual misconduct involving him and an intoxicated woman.

Dom Zeglaitis is a famous Lithuanian-American musician, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He has a huge following on various social media platforms, especially on YouTube. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

