Erin Gilfoy’s biography: age, height, net worth, wedding drama

Who is Erin Gilfoy? She is a famous American YouTuber and social media personality. She co-runs a YouTube channel titled Carly and Erin with her friend Carly Incontro. They mostly upload challenges, reactions, and pranks videos on their joint channel.

Erin Gilfoy is a well-known internet personality who rose to stardom because of the short video-sharing app Vine. Apart from that, she is known for her loyal audience on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Profile summary

Full name Erin Gilfoy Gender Female Date of birth 30 June 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-83 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Grey Relationship status Married Husband T.J Petracca High school Ashland High School Education Westfield State University Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million YouTube Carly and Erin Instagram @eringilfoy Twitter @eringilfoy

Erin Gilfoy’s biography

Where is Erin Gilfoy's hometown? The social media influencer was born in Ashland, Massachusetts, the United States. Her father was a factory worker, while her mother worked at a local pharmacy. Erin has a close relationship with her dad and has frequently shared photos of him on her Instagram page.

Regarding her educational background, she graduated from Ashland High School. Later on, she attended Westfield State University to further her studies.

How old is Erin Gilfoy?

Erin Gilfoy's age is 31 years old as of 2022. The social media influencer was born on 30 June 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

In 2015, Erin amassed a large fan base when she shared a video on her Vine account. She continued to post several videos, and her Vine fan base grew to more than 50 thousand followers before the service was shut down.

On 6 September 2015, Erin and her friend Carly Incontro launched a YouTube channel titled Carly and Erin. Initially, they focused on the Vining and Dining series, where they interviewed famous Vine stars such as Brandon Calvillo and David Dobrik. They later changed to posting challenges, reactions and pranks videos on their channel.

As of 2022, the channel has amassed over 1.21 million subscribers. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel where she posts similar content. Her channel currently has more than 155 thousand subscribers.

Apart from posting her videos on YouTube, the famous YouTuber also uploads her content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has 656 thousand followers as of now. She is also active on TikTok and Twitter, with over 194 thousand and 467 thousand followers, respectively.

What is Erin Gilfoy's net worth?

According to All Famous Birthdays, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. This value is, however, not verified. She primarily earns her income from her social media career.

Who is Erin Gilfoy marrying?

Erin is already married to a guy named T.J Petracca. The couple got engaged in October 2018 and eventually married on 13 November 2020 after planning their wedding for almost one and half years. Her husband is a digital strategist in the music industry and the co-creator of Emo Nite in Los Angeles.

Erin Gilfoy's wedding drama

Erin and T.J Petracca made one of the most difficult decisions to postpone their wedding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was cancelled twice to avoid the risk of COVID infection due to their wedding ceremony.

What did Erin Gilfoy do?

Erin apologized for an old video that went viral on social media in which she used a racial slur in the clip. She particularly apologized to her fans who had been hurt and offended by the clip.

How tall is Erin Gilfoy?

Erin Gilfoy's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has Strawberry blonde hair and grey eyes, and her body measurements are 32-24-33 inches or 81-60-83 centimetres.

Fast facts about Erin Gilfoy

Who is Erin Gilfoy? She is an American YouTuber and social media personality. How old is Erin Gilfoy? She is 31 years old as of 2022. Where is Erin Gilfoy’s hometown? Her hometown is Ashland, Massachusetts, United States. Who is Erin Gilfoy's fiancé? Unfortunately, she does not have a fiancé as she is already married to T.J Petracca. How much is Erin Gilfoy’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. How tall is Erin Gilfoy? The American YouTuber is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Erin Gilfoy is a well-known American YouTuber and social media influencer. She has a huge following on various social media platforms, especially on YouTube. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, with her husband.

