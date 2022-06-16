Damaury Mikula's biography: age, height, girlfriend, arrest

Damaury Mikula is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur and blogger. He mainly uploads comedy, dance and lip-sync videos on his Tiktok account. The Tiktok star has garnered popularity by collaborating with renowned Tiktok performers like Davine Riley.

A significant portion of Damaury Mikula's content revolves around him being a teenage father. His daughter is a frequent guest on his TikTok and YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name Damaury Mikula Gender Male Date of birth 9 January 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Shoe size 11 (US) Siblings 3 Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Infiniti C. Bradley Children 1 School Bloomingdale Senior High School Profession YouTuber, TikToker, blogger, entrepreneur Net worth $3-4 million TikTok @damaurymikula

Damaury Mikula's bio

Damaury Mikula was born in Tampa, Florida, United States in a Christian family. He has three siblings, namely Devron Harris, Zay Mikula and a sister.

His father is a professional lawyer, while his mother is a homemaker who runs a grocery store. The YouTube star attended the Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico, Florida.

When is Damaury Mikula's birthday?

The TikTok star was born on 9 January 2003. His birth sign is Capricorn. How old is Damaury Mikula? As of June 2022, Damaury Mikula’s age is 19 years.

What does Damaury Mikula do for a living?

The social media personality makes a livelihood from social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Besides that, he is also an entrepreneur and blogger. The online celebrity has a significant following of over 4.8 million fans on TikTok and upwards of 200 million likes.

He also has a YouTube channel with over 895k subscribers at the time of writing. There, he uploads pranks, challenges and storytime videos. The American star has collaborated with other celebrities such as Gabrielle Alayah on YouTube and Davine Riley on TikTok.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, he is also active and famous on Instagram, with 761 thousand followers. His second Instagram page has over 208 thousand followers.

What is Damaury Mikula’s net worth?

According to Newsunzip, it is alleged that the influencer is worth approximately $3-4 million. However, there is no reliable information regarding his exact net worth.

Who is Damaury Mikula dating?

The social media celebrity is in a romantic relationship with a fellow American TikToker and content creator Infiniti C. Bradley.

Who did Damaury Mikula have a child with?

The American celebrity had a daughter with Destiny, famous as LI-Destiny on TikTok. Damaury Mikula’s daughter is named Isabella Mikula. She was born on 19 March 2020.

Are Damaury and Destiny still together?

Damaury Mikula and Destiny are no longer dating. The TikTok star posted a video titled ARE ME & DESTINY STILL FRIENDS!!? in April 2022, confirming that they are not together but are still friends.

What did Damaury do?

Damaury Mikula was arrested on 29 October 2021 by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers. The American TikTok star was busted for power braking with his Dodge Challenger next to a police car.

Did Damaury Mikula go to jail?

Yes, he was jailed after being charged for his reckless driving and racing on a highway. He was taken to Pasco County Jail to face the charges, but was released on bond on 30 October 2021.

What is Damaury’s height?

Damaury Mikula’s height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres). He weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).

Fast facts

Is Damaury from TikTok in jail? No, the TikTok star is not in jail as he was released on bond on 30 October 2021. What does Damaury Mikula do for a living? He is a TikTok star, YouTuber, blogger, entrepreneur and social media celebrity. When is Damaury Mikula's birthday? He marks his birthday on 9 January each year. Who is Damaury Mikula's girlfriend? His girlfriend’s name is Infiniti C. Bradley. Who did Damaury Mikula have a child with? He has a daughter with Ll-Destiny. What is the name of Damaury's daughter? She is called Isabella Mikula.

Damaury Mikula is an American TikTok star, YouTuber and content creator known for his comedy and lip-sync videos on social media platforms. The celebrity is a father of one and loves posting videos with his daughter. He boasts a considerable fan base on TikTok YouTube.

