Fancy Acholonu’s biography: who is Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancee?

Fancy Acholonu is a Nigerian-American actress, model, and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is known for her roles in TV series such as Southland and Lethal Weapon. However, she got much media attention due to her relationship with the famous Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo.

Fancy Acholonu began modelling when she was 15 years old. She also ventured into acting and is currently an established model and and commercial actress. She is also making headways in the business world as an entrepreneur.

Profile summary

Full name Fancy Chigozie Acholonu Gender Female Date of birth 26 July 1993 Age 28 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 5 Relationship status Single School Downey High School College Los Angeles City College Profession Actress, model, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million - $6 million Instagram @fancyacholonu

Fancy Acholonu’s biography

The model was born to Nigerian parents in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the third born child in a family of six children and was raised between Nigeria and the United States. Her mother passed away in August 2019.

The celebrity graduated from Downey High School in 2008. She proceeded to join Los Angeles City College, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and management in 2012. Fancy is also a certified event planner, a qualification she attained after an event management course.

How old is Fancy Acholonu?

Fancy Acholonu’s age is 28 years as of June 2022. The movie star was born on 26 July 1993. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Fancy Acholonu’s state of origin?

Her hometown is in Imo State in South-East Nigeria. However, the renowned entertainer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, where she pursues her career.

What does Fancy Acholonu do for a living?

The Nigerian-American celebrity is a model, actress, and entrepreneur. She began modelling at 15 and participated in several modelling competitions before being signed by Next Model Management Agency in 2013. She also shares lots of her modelling shots on Instagram, where she enjoys a considerable following.

Fancy is a model for commercials. She has appeared in ads for Intel, Remy Martin, Mint, Weinersnitchel and many others. She is represented by Daniel Hoff Agency, Inc.

Fancy Acholonu’s movies and TV shows

The actress first hit the screens in 2010, portraying Nicole Hill in Southland. She has six acting credits, and here is a list of her films and TV series:

Lethal Weapon (2017) as April

(2017) as April Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes (2017)

(2017) Running to Live, Living to Run (2015) as Roxanne

(2015) as Roxanne Justice with Judge Mablean (2014) as Brandy Wilson

(2014) as Brandy Wilson Sonny with a Chance (2010) Gladiator Girl

(2010) Gladiator Girl Southland (2010) as Nicole Hill

Besides her entertainment career, she is a businesswoman and owns a gift shop selling zodiac-themed accessories and apparel. She also has an acting and modelling school for kids.

What is Fancy Acholonu’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, an unreliable source, she is allegedly worth between $5 million and $6 million. However, the actress’ exact net worth is unknown.

What happened to Fancy and Alex Ekubo?

The actress was in a relationship with the renowned Nollywood actor and model Alex Ekubo until the couple called it quits in August 2021. Before their breakup, Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu got engaged in May 2021, and their wedding was scheduled to be in November 2021 in Nigeria.

Neither of the former partners stated the reason behind their broken engagement.

What is Fancy Acholonu’s height and weight?

Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancee stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Fancy Acholonu

Who is Fancy Acholonu? She is a US-based model, actress and entrepreneur. Is Fancy Acholonu Nigerian? Yes, she is a Nigerian, and she hails from Imo State. Where does Fancy Acholonu live? The actress resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Who is Fancy Acholonu dating? She is seemingly single after breaking up with her former fiancé Alex Ekubo. How much is Fancy Acholonu worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million. How tall is Fancy Acholonu? Her height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 173 centimetres.

Fancy Acholonu has made significant achievements as an actress and model. She is also a thriving businessperson.

