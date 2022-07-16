Kyle Forgeard’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Kyle Forgeard is a renowned Canadian comedian, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. He gained fame through the YouTube channel NELK, where he shares various engaging content. The entertainer is one of the founders of NELK, an entertainment company.

Photo: @kyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though he joined YouTube in 2010, little was known about Kyle Forgeard until 2015, when he shared a viral prank video. The entertainer’s popularity has gradually increased across different platforms due to his captivating and relatable content.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle John Forgeard Gender Male Date of birth 12 July 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Gayle Forgeard Father Rick Forgeard Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Ryerson University Profession Comedian, YouTuber, filmmaker, entrepreneur, podcaster Net worth $1.5 million Twitter @Kyleforgeard Instagram @kyle TikTok @kyleforgeard Twitch @Kyle YouTube NELK

Kyle Forgeard’s biography

The famous YouTuber was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, to his parents Gayle and Rick Forgeard. He grew up alongside his younger sister Chantel. He is a Canadian national of mixed ethnicity and currently resides in Ontario, Canada.

He attended Ryerson University, where he pursued a course in filming. However, he dropped out of the learning institution and did not complete the course.

How old is Kyle Forgeard?

The entertainer was born on 12 July 1994. Kyle Forgeard’s age is 28 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

How did Kyle Forgeard become famous?

He started his YouTube career in July 2010 when he co-founded NELK, a YouTube channel, with Jesse Sebastiani. However, the channel did not gain popularity until 2015, when a video shared on the channel about pranking cops went viral. Currently, the channel shares numerous pranks, challenges, and comedy videos and boasts over 7 million subscribers.

The group hosts the Full Send Podcast on YouTube. The podcast is known for hosting famous personalities, including Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jake Paul. NELK also owns the Full Send clothing line, which retails various branded apparel online.

Other popular channels associated with Kyle are:

Kyle from NELK is also a TikToker with over 290 thousand followers.

How much is Kyle Forgeard worth?

According to Exact Net Worth, Kyle Forgeard’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. However, the source is unverified and, thus, not credible. His primary sources of income include brand endorsements on social media and selling Full Send branded merchandise.

Why did Kyle from NELK go to jail?

The prankster was allegedly arrested for impersonating a mall security officer at the Grapevine Mills Mall in Tarrant County, Texas, in April 2021. He was later released after paying a bond of $750.

How tall is Kyle Forgeard?

Kyle Forgeard’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). Additionally, he weighs approximately 163 pounds (74 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kyle Forgeard

When was Kyle Forgeard born? He was born on 12 July 1994. Did Kyle Forgeard go to college? The YouTuber attended Ryerson University but dropped out of the institution. Is Kyle the leader of NELK? He is the co-founder of the group. His co-founders are Stephen Deleonardis and Salim Sirur. What does NELK stand for? It is the acronym of the pioneer pranksters of the group Nick, Elliot, Lucas, and Kyle. What is Kyle Forgeard’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Who is Kyle Forgeard’s girlfriend? The social media entertainer is seemingly single at the moment. What is Kyle Forgeard’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Kyle Forgeard has gained tremendous popularity on YouTube and TikTok as a comedian, prankster, and podcaster. He continues to captivate his audience on social media with numerous engaging content.

